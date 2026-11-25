SA Rugby President Mark Alexander issued a public call for South Africans in the UK and Europe to pack Allianz Stadium on Sunday

The Springboks face France in the final of the inaugural Nations Championship in the United Kingdom at 18:40 SA time

Alexander described 2025 as an outstanding year for the Boks, citing the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry title as a highlight

South Africans living across the United Kingdom and Europe have been urged to fill Allianz Stadium in green on Sunday as the Springboks prepare to face France in the final of the inaugural Nations Championship.

The Boks lost their last two games in the competition, with France amongst the two countries that defeated them.

Alexander's call to Springbok supporters

SA Rugby President Mark Alexander made the public appeal ahead of the 18:40 (SA time) kick-off, calling on supporters abroad to give the squad the backing it needs to claim what would be a historic first title in the new biennial competition.

"The Boks need every possible voice behind them on Sunday," Alexander said.

"Our team draws incredible strength from its supporters and after two tough weekends in Paris and Dublin, we would love to see Allianz Stadium awash in green and providing that extra lift. The margins against Ireland and France have been incredibly small, and the players genuinely feel the energy and support that South Africans bring wherever they play in the world."

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The Nations Championship features the world's top rugby nations competing across six rounds of international fixtures, with the final determining not only the tournament winner but also the overall Northern Hemisphere versus Southern Hemisphere standings.

What is at stake on finals weekend

Sunday's decider is the centrepiece of a six-match Finals Weekend. Proceedings begin at 15:10 (SA time) with Scotland taking on Argentina, the fourth-placed finishers from their respective pools, before attention shifts to the main event between the Springboks and Les Bleus at Twickenham.

The victors will be crowned the first-ever Nations Championship champions, with one of the sport's most storied rivalries providing the stage for that moment of history.

Alexander reflected on what has already been a standout campaign for the squad.

"It has been an outstanding year for the Springboks," he said.

"They launched their Nations Championship campaign in style at home in July and went on to claim the inaugural Rugby's Greatest Rivalry title. Now there is one final challenge remaining. The team needs every South African voice that can make its way to Allianz Stadium on Sunday to help drive them over the line and support their bid to make history."

Source: Briefly News