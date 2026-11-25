France wing Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang sustained a left ankle ligament injury during the 45-17 win over Argentina on the weekend

The 26-year-old faces six to eight weeks on the sidelines, putting him out of Sunday's Nations Championship final against South Africa

France received a boost with the return of Toulouse full-back Thomas Ramos, who has been sidelined with a thigh injury

France have been dealt a significant injury setback ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship final against South Africa, with wing Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang ruled out after damaging his left ankle ligaments.

France wing Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang sustained a left ankle ligament injury during the 45-17 win over Argentina on the weekend. Image: Lilou Cassin

Source: Getty Images

The 26-year-old suffered the injury during France's 45-17 victory over Argentina at the weekend. French publication L'Equipe reported that he faces six to eight weeks on the sidelines, a timeline that would see him return to fitness in time for the Six Nations but rule him out of the showpiece clash against the Springboks.

Ramos returns for Les Bleus

The blow to Grandidier-Nkanang was partially offset when head coach Fabien Galthie named his 42-man squad on Sunday, which included the return of Toulouse full-back Thomas Ramos. The experienced back has been absent for several months due to a thigh injury. His availability gives France flexibility in the back three, with Ramos expected to slot in at full-back and Théo Attissogbe moving to the wing.

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Grandidier-Nkanang's absence is a painful conclusion to what had been a standout November for the English-born Pau winger. He scored in France's narrow 21-19 victory over the Springboks and earned a nomination for World Rugby's Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

France Lose Star Player to Ankle Injury Before Springbok Nations Championship Final

Source: Getty Images

Final set for Sunday

The Nations Championship final between France and South Africa is scheduled for Sunday, setting up a rematch between two sides that met just two weeks ago, with France edging that encounter by two points.

France's squad for the final includes captain Antoine Dupont (Toulouse) and Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Bègles) among the backs, while the forward pack features Charles Ollivon (Toulon) and Oscar Jegou (La Rochelle). Malcolm Marx, who has been shortlisted for the World Rugby Men's Player of the Year award after scoring five tries in nine Tests this season, is expected to be central to the Springbok challenge.

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The Italian referee will serve as an assistant during the Nations Championship Finals Weekend

Source: Briefly News