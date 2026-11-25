Springbok inside centre Damian de Allende celebrated his 35th birthday on Wednesday, 25 November 2026

De Allende is one of only 11 Springboks to have earned 100 or more Test caps for South Africa

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner is set to face France in the Nations Championship final on 29 November

Springbok inside centre Damian de Allende reached the milestone of 35 years on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, with another major occasion already on the horizon days after his birthday.

Born in Cape Town on 25 November 1991, De Allende grew up attending Milnerton High School, where he initially pursued soccer and cricket before committing fully to rugby. He remains the only Springbok the school has produced.

De Allende's Rise Through South African Rugby

De Allende built his professional foundation with Western Province and the Stormers before his career took him overseas. He has since represented Irish province Munster and currently plays club rugby for Japan's Saitama Wild Knights. His physicality, powerful carrying and defensive tenacity have kept him a fixture in South Africa's Test midfield for over a decade.

He made his Springbok debut on 16 August 2014 as an outside centre against Argentina at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria, earning the number 862 jersey in the Springbok lineage. Since then, he has accumulated 106 Test caps and scored 13 tries in the green and gold, placing him among just 11 players to reach the 100-Test mark for South Africa.

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His partnership with fellow centre Jesse Kriel has become one of the most celebrated midfield combinations in modern rugby, with the two having paired up in a record 50 Tests together.

Two Rugby World Cup Titles and a Nations Championship Final

De Allende was a key member of the Springbok squad that claimed the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019, with his try against Wales in the semi-final standing as one of the standout moments of South Africa's campaign. He was part of the side that retained the title in France in 2023.

His most recent Test appearance came on 21 November 2026, when South Africa faced Ireland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The birthday celebrations will be short-lived, with De Allende set to take the field for his 107th Test cap when the Springboks face France in the Nations Championship final at the Allianz Stadium in London on Sunday, 29 November 2026.

De Allende shares his 25 November birthday with former Springbok hooker John Allan, who turned 63 on the same day. Allan won 13 caps for South Africa and nine for Scotland during his international career.

Source: Briefly News