Siya Kolisi has plenty on his plate before Sunday's France clash, but Salmaan Moerat believes he should not have to shoulder everything alone

With Rassie Erasmus watching from the sidelines, Moerat has a clear message about what the Springboks must do for their captain

Moerat is also preparing for a long-awaited return to the Bok starting line-up after an injury-disrupted spell away from the team

Salmaan Moerat has called on the Springboks to support Siya Kolisi as South Africa prepare to face France in the Nations Championship final. Image: Morgan Hancock

Source: Getty Images

Salmaan Moerat has called on the Springboks to share the responsibility of supporting captain Siya Kolisi as they prepare for Sunday's Nations Championship final against France. Kolisi will lead South Africa without Rassie Erasmus being allowed to participate in match-day activities.

The Springbok captain faces an important assignment at Twickenham on 29 November 2026. Moerat believes the entire squad must help him navigate the occasion rather than leave him carrying the responsibility alone.

Moerat backs Siya Kolisi's Springbok leadership

Speaking on Tuesday, 25 November, Moerat praised Kolisi's record as captain and the way he has continued leading the team amid the uncertainty surrounding Erasmus' suspension.

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“Siya’s an amazing captain, and his record speaks for itself,” Moerat said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

“Regardless of the situation, he’s been leading us exceptionally well, and that will be even more important on Sunday.”

The lock acknowledged that Kolisi understands the expectations resting on his shoulders. However, he stressed that the players must also recognise what is at stake.

“I think he knows the responsibility that lies on his shoulders, but equally, everyone realises the magnitude of the occasion and the game,” he added.

“Hopefully, we can all play our part and assist him in what he needs to do.”

Salmaan Moerat prepares for Springbok return

Moerat is set to make his first Test appearance of 2026 after being named alongside Lood de Jager in the second row. The 28-year-old last represented South Africa against Italy in July 2025.

His return follows a frustrating period affected by injuries.

“It’s a huge privilege and an honour,” he said, acknowledging the trust shown by the coaching staff.

“I’m ready to go on Sunday. Hopefully, it goes well for our team and we can end the year on a high.”

Springboks face France without Erasmus on match day

Erasmus is serving a six-match suspension imposed by World Rugby following comments about match officials. The ban excludes him from coaching, communicating with players and attending the stadium on match days.

The Springboks will therefore need their leadership group and coaching staff to shoulder their respective responsibilities as they pursue the Nations Championship title.

For Kolisi, Moerat's message is clear: South Africa's captain will have the backing of the entire team when the final arrives.

France are expected to welcome back two key players for Sunday's Nations Championship final against the Springboks at Twickenham. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

France prepare major changes ahead of Springboks rematch

Briefly News also reported that France could welcome back two experienced internationals for their Nations Championship final against the Springboks at Twickenham on Sunday, 29 November.

Thomas Ramos is tipped to return at fullback after recovering from a thigh injury, while Jean-Baptiste Gros could strengthen the French scrum. The potential changes come after France conceded 7 scrum penalties in their 21-19 victory over South Africa in Paris.

Source: Briefly News