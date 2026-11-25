Victor Matfield has warned that Rassie Erasmus could face increased media pressure if the Springboks lose Sunday's Nations Championship final against France

The former Springboks captain questioned South Africa's recent performances, pointing to ageing players and concerns about the coaching staff's approach

Despite his concerns, Matfield does not believe Erasmus is at risk of being sacked before the 2027 Rugby World Cup

Former Springboks captain Victor Matfield believes Rassie Erasmus could come under increased scrutiny if South Africa lose Sunday's Nations Championship final against France.

Victor Matfield Warns Rassie Erasmus Could Face Pressure If Springboks Lose France Final

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The legendary former lock, who earned 127 Test caps for the Springboks, has raised concerns about the team's recent performances and suggested another defeat could prompt the South African media to question the coaching setup.

South Africa head into the final following consecutive defeats against France (21-19) at the Stade de France and Ireland (20-17) in Dublin. Despite those setbacks, the Springboks secured their place in the tournament's final.

Victor Matfield raises concerns

Speaking on the Rugby Rivals podcast, Matfield admitted that South Africa have not been playing particularly well and suggested Erasmus could face growing pressure if his team suffer another defeat.

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The former second-row forward believes the team's recent performances, the age of some senior players and questions about the coaching staff's approach could become talking points.

"If we lose the final, the media could start reacting, and some pressure could emerge. Because we have spoken about players getting a little older and a coaching staff that keeps doing the same things," Matfield said.

He added that South Africa still have the quality to turn things around, particularly with a major final providing an opportunity to respond.

"So it will be interesting to see. Hopefully, that doesn't happen, but at the moment, we are not playing great rugby. I still think South Africa can get themselves back on track because this last match is a final," he added.

As seen in the Instagram post below.

Erasmus unlikely to be sacked before 2027 World Cup

Despite his concerns, Matfield does not believe Erasmus is in danger of losing his position before the next Rugby World Cup. The Springboks coach has built an impressive record since taking charge, winning two Rugby World Cups and overseeing a British and Irish Lions series victory, among other achievements.

Matfield believes that success has given Erasmus considerable protection from criticism, even following his six-match suspension after his public comments about the officiating during South Africa's match against France.

"I find it interesting, but I don't think he is at risk of being sacked before the World Cup," Matfield said.

He also pointed out that the reaction to Erasmus' suspension has been relatively relaxed compared with how the media might have treated a coach in similar circumstances in the past.

Sunday's final presents Erasmus and his team with an opportunity to silence some of their critics and end their campaign with silverware. A victory over France would also provide a timely response to their recent defeats.

However, another loss to Fabien Galthié's side would mean three consecutive defeats for the world champions and potentially intensify questions about the team's attacking approach, the age of some senior players and the need for fresh faces.

For France, meanwhile, another victory over the Springboks would be a significant statement, particularly with a major trophy at stake.

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Briefly News World Rugby has not announced disciplinary action against Andrea Piardi, whom the Springboks head coach criticised

The Italian referee will serve as an assistant during the Nations Championship Finals Weekend

Source: Briefly News