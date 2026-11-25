Springbok flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit withdrew from Sunday's Nations Championship final due to a niggle

Fullback Damian Willemse is also not available and left the squad after picking up a knock against Ireland

Coach Rassie Erasmus is yet to decide whether to call up a replacement ahead of the London clash

The Springboks have suffered a major injury blow ahead of the Nations Championship final, with Pieter-Steph du Toit ruled out against France. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks have been dealt a significant blow ahead of their Nations Championship final against France, with flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit confirmed out of the match.

Coach Rassie Erasmus made the announcement on Wednesday morning. Du Toit, one of South Africa's most reliable forwards, picked up a niggle and will not be available for Sunday's final at Twickenham in London.

Fullback Damian Willemse is also heading home. He had already been left out of the matchday squad on Monday after sustaining a knock during the Springboks' clash against Ireland in Dublin the previous weekend. Both players departed South Africa-bound on Wednesday night.

Erasmus to confirm replacement decision later this week

With two players out of the picture, Erasmus now faces a selection call. He is yet to decide whether to bring in a replacement to bolster the squad in London, and will confirm the updated match-23 later in the week.

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France are expected to name their own squad on Thursday, setting up what promises to be a fiercely contested final between two of the world's top rugby nations.

Final Kicks Off at 18h40 SA Time

The inaugural Nations Championship final gets underway at 18h40 South African time on Sunday. South African rugby fans can watch the match live on SuperSport.

South Africa will be hoping the squad depth that has carried them through past pressure moments can again make the difference, even without two key players.

Source: Briefly News