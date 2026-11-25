Rassie Erasmus has challenged the Springboks to raise their standards against France after their 21-19 defeat in Paris.

The Boks suffered consecutive losses to France and Ireland but still secured a place in the inaugural Nations Championship final.

Erasmus will miss Sunday's showdown after receiving a six-match suspension for his comments about match officials.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has challenged his players to raise their standards when they face France in the inaugural Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday, 29 November 2026.

The world champions will be desperate to bounce back after suffering consecutive defeats against France and Ireland during the competition's final rounds.

France beat South Africa 21-19 in Paris on 13 November, leaving the Boks with plenty to address before their rematch in London. Erasmus believes his players must be prepared for another demanding encounter against a French side that has demonstrated its attacking quality and physical strength.

"France have a strong set piece, they fight hard at the breakdowns, and they have backline players that can create chances from nothing, so we need to be sharp throughout the game, and deliver on the standards that we set for ourselves," he said, according to SA Rugby.

The Springbok coach also stressed the importance of converting scoring opportunities, warning that there would be no room for mistakes in a final.

How the Springboks reached the Nations Championship final

South Africa's route to the final was not without complications, with the team losing their last two pool-stage matches. Their first setback came against France at the Stade de France, where Les Bleus secured a 21-19 victory after building a 21-7 half-time lead.

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The Springboks fought back after the break, with tries from Cobus Reinach and Malcolm Marx putting them within two points of the hosts. However, Manie Libbok missed the conversion following Marx's late try, leaving South Africa unable to level the scores.

The defeat was followed by another disappointing result against Ireland, who edged the Boks 20-17 in Dublin on 21 November.

Despite those losses, South Africa secured their place in the final after collecting a losing bonus point against Ireland. New Zealand's 37-12 defeat to England also helped the Springboks finish top of the Southern Hemisphere standings.

France, meanwhile, booked their place in the showpiece encounter with a convincing 45-17 victory over Argentina, finishing top of the Northern Hemisphere standings.

Rassie Erasmus to miss France final following suspension

The Springboks will have to face France without Erasmus in their technical area. World Rugby confirmed on 17 November that the coach had received a six-match international suspension following comments he made about match officials after the defeat to France in Paris.

An independent disciplinary panel found that his comments had crossed the threshold for serious misconduct by questioning the integrity and competence of match officials.

The suspension includes any matchday involvement, such as coaching, communicating with players or team management, entering the stadium and performing media duties. Erasmus was nevertheless able to select the team for Sunday's encounter, but he will not be permitted to participate in matchday activities.

Source: Briefly News