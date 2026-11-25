Asenathi Ntlabakanye faces a major setback as South Africa prepares to defend its World Cup crown

The Lions prop's suspension runs until a date that carries particular significance for the tournament

His absence leaves Rassie Erasmus without one of his potential long-term options at tighthead prop

Springboks star Asenathi Ntlabakanye is set to miss the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Image: Ashley Vlotman

Source: Getty Images

Asenathi Ntlabakanye is set to miss the 2027 Rugby World Cup after the deadline to appeal his 18-month doping suspension passed without a formal challenge from the Springbok prop. His suspension is scheduled to end on 13 November 2027, the date of the tournament final.

The 27-year-old Lions forward has been unavailable since May 2026. Unless his suspension changes, he will not be eligible to represent South Africa during the World Cup in Australia.

The development comes as Rassie Erasmus prepares the Springboks for a historic attempt to win an unprecedented third consecutive men's Rugby World Cup title.

Asenathi Ntlabakanye's doping appeal deadline passes

Ntlabakanye received his 18-month suspension from an independent doping tribunal in May 2026. According to Rugby365, South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) chief executive Khalid Galant confirmed on 7 June 2026 that the player had not lodged an appeal before the deadline.

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Galant told the publication that no official appeal had been received by the closing date. SAIDS' official doping register continues to list Ntlabakanye's 18-month sanction.

Why the Springbok prop was suspended

The disciplinary case followed an out-of-competition test conducted on 22 May 2025. His sample tested positive for anastrozole, while he also declared using dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA).

Ntlabakanye maintained that his medication had been prescribed for medical reasons under professional supervision. The tribunal handed down its decision on 13 May 2026, with the suspension running until 13 November 2027.

Springboks face selection questions ahead of Australia 2027

Ntlabakanye made his Springbok debut against Italy in July 2025 and has earned three Test caps. His absence removes a potential option for Erasmus as he considers his front-row combinations. The 2027 tournament will feature 24 teams, with South Africa drawn in Pool B alongside Italy, Georgia and Romania.

The Springboks are scheduled to open their pool campaign against Italy on 3 October 2027 in Adelaide. They will subsequently face Georgia on 10 October and Romania on 17 October.

The World Rugby tournament schedule confirms that the final will take place in Sydney on 13 November 2027. This means Ntlabakanye's current suspension covers the entire competition, including the final.

For now, the Springboks must prepare for their title defence without the Lions forward, unless his disciplinary status changes.

The Springboks have suffered a major injury blow ahead of the Nations Championship final, with Pieter-Steph du Toit ruled out against France. Image: springboks.rugby

Source: UGC

Springboks suffer further injury concerns ahead of France final

Briefly News also reported that the Springboks have been dealt another setback ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship final, with Pieter-Steph du Toit ruled out after picking up a niggle.

Damian Willemse has also left the squad after sustaining a knock against Ireland. Rassie Erasmus is yet to decide whether to call up replacements for the Twickenham showdown.

Source: Briefly News