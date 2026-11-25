The Springboks named a heavily reinforced bench for Sunday's Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham in London

World Rugby Player of the Year nominees Ox Nche and Malcolm Marx, along with record cap holder Eben Etzebeth, are among the substitutes

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick revealed the squad's strategy after two poor starts cost the Boks back-to-back defeats on the tour

The Springboks are relying on a star-studded bench to deliver a full 80-minute performance when they face France in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham, London, on Sunday evening.

The world's top-ranked side had a turbulent end-of-year tour, winning convincingly against Italy before suffering consecutive defeats — 21-19 to France in Paris and 20-17 to Ireland in Dublin. In both losses, the Boks were slow out of the blocks, trailing France 21-7 at half-time and Ireland 17-10, before mounting stronger second-half efforts that ultimately fell short.

Bomb Squad Named for the Final

To guard against another slow start, the Springboks have assembled a bench packed with high-calibre players. World Rugby Player of the Year nominees Ox Nche and Malcolm Marx are among the substitutes, along with record Springbok cap holder Eben Etzebeth and tighthead prop Wilco Louw.

Paul de Villiers, nominated for World Breakthrough Player of the Year, also features and is expected to provide an injection of energy off the bench. Scrumhalf Morné van den Berg, who has had a strong year in the green and gold, is set for a cameo role, while Canan Moodie — limited in opportunities this season — impressed when introduced early against Ireland last weekend.

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Loose forward Emmanuel Tshituka is in line to make his Springbok debut and will be eager to make an immediate impact.

Stick Outlines 80-Minute Plan

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick explained the thinking behind the bench selection ahead of Sunday's match.

"If you look at the bench we have Ox Nche and Malcolm Marx, who have been nominated for World Player of the Year, and Wilco Louw who is one of the best tightheads in the world. Then we have Eben with all of his experience," Stick said.

"We are trying to build a side that is going to be good for 80 minutes. If you look at the last two games we haven't started well, so our goal is to put in a full 80-minute performance."

Stick also identified missed opportunities as a key factor in both defeats and stressed the need for greater clinical efficiency against a France side that he described as world class.

"If you look at the first game we had plenty of opportunities and didn't convert them. And France, who are a world class side, their back three has a lot of x-factor and they were able to take their chances," he said. "So I think going into this weekend it's about taking our chances and hopefully we can be better at that from the last game."

Source: Briefly News