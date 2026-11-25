Springbok lock Salmaan Moerat returns to Test rugby after more than a year on the sidelines due to a string of injuries

Moerat will earn his 12th Test cap when South Africa face France in the Nations Championship Final at Allianz Stadium on Sunday

The lock opened up on the frustration of his injury battles and what it means to get another shot at the green and gold

Springbok lock Salmaan Moerat has pledged to seize his long-awaited return to Test rugby, insisting he knows exactly what he brings to the table as South Africa prepare to face France in the Nations Championship Final on Sunday.

Moerat will earn his 12th Test cap at Allianz Stadium, ending an absence of more than a year and a half from the national side. His last appearance in the green and gold came when he captained the Springboks to a commanding 45-0 victory over Italy in Gqeberha.

Injury setbacks mount for the lock

The former Stormers second-row endured a torrid run of injuries that repeatedly blocked his path back into Springbok contention.

His misfortune continued on the recent European leg of the Nations Championship, when he was ruled out of the Italy fixture with back spasms just minutes before kick-off, and subsequently missed the matches against France and Ireland.

Speaking to reporters from Teddington on Tuesday, Moerat was candid about the toll those setbacks had taken.

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"It's certainly very frustrating; sometimes you feel like you're getting back into the swing of things and the harsh reality of sport is that one does get injured and injuries are part of the game," he said.

"Sometimes you get the rub of the green, sometimes you don't."

He made clear, however, that his focus is firmly on the opportunity now in front of him. "I'll take it with both hands and capitalise on it, and just focus on what's currently on the doorstep, and that's this weekend's Final."

Moerat on his partnership with De Jager

Moerat will start alongside Lood de Jager in the second row, a combination that will see De Jager take charge of the lineout as the No. 5 lock.

"He's an amazing guy, and I've experienced playing with and against him before," Moerat said. "He's an excellent guy off the field and a very smart player who brings a lot of calmness and is very skilful as well, and I'm really excited to partner up with him."

On the depth of Springbok locking options ahead of a World Cup year, Moerat was measured. His stint in the Top 14 also gave him a first-hand look at the opposition's preferred style.

Source: Briefly News