The former England cricket star has questioned two Springbok playmakers in separate posts ahead of the France showdown

His remarks about consistency, goal-kicking and showboating have attracted strong reactions from South African supporters

Handre Pollard has also been drawn into the debate as Rassie Erasmus prepares a reshuffled backline

Kevin Pietersen has sparked debate among Springboks supporters after questioning Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's consistency. Image: Hagen Hopkins/Getty, KP24/X, Craig Butland/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Former England cricket international Kevin Pietersen has attracted criticism from Springboks supporters after questioning Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Manie Libbok in separate posts on X.

Pietersen's first comments, published on 22 November 2026, focused on the need for a dependable number 10. They came after the Springboks' 20-17 defeat to Ireland in Dublin, where Feinberg-Mngomezulu was playing at flyhalf.

Although Pietersen did not mention Sacha by name, his comments about the Springboks needing a consistent number 10 were directed at the playmaker.

He wrote:

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"The Springboks need a number 10 that is an absolute banker every week. He cannot blow hot and cold — CANNOT!

"With forward dominance, we need someone who controls the game with precision at #10."

Read Kevin Pietersen's 22 November post on X.

The comments attracted debate about whether Feinberg-Mngomezulu should continue wearing the number 10 jersey, with some supporters bringing Handre Pollard into the conversation.

Manie Libbok becomes the subject of Pietersen's second post

Pietersen returned to the subject on 23 November, this time addressing Libbok after Rassie Erasmus named his team for the Nations Championship final against France.

The selection saw Libbok promoted to flyhalf, while Feinberg-Mngomezulu moved to fullback following Damian Willemse's ankle injury. Pietersen questioned whether Libbok was the right choice and appeared to take issue with his playing style.

"The Springboks have listened.

"Although is the new #10 THE guy we need?

"THE guy needs to just be consistent in delivering key plays that are effective, without show-boating!

"And, we need a goal kicker like Pollard — unshakeable!"

Read Kevin Pietersen's 23 November post on X.

The reference to showboating became a particular talking point, with supporters questioning what Pietersen meant by the description.

Springboks supporters respond to Kevin Pietersen

One of the recurring criticisms centred on Pietersen's use of the word "we" when referring to the Springboks, with some supporters questioning his connection to the team.

@iceman_0007 shot back:

"Who is we? Are you speaking French?"

@stsdlamini also questioned his wording:

"Who's 'we'?"

Several supporters pushed back against Pietersen's criticism of Manie Libbok, particularly his suggestion that the flyhalf was prone to showboating.

@HammondVisagie asked:

"When is Libbok show-boating? Must be SFM! Pollard is old news pal. We can't go back to him..."

@Hlumelo_14 simply asked:

"Please show me Manie showboating."

@Capamy1 was less diplomatic:

"Maybe you should just stick to cricket if you're gonna say such kak like this."

@selwyn1310 defended Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu by pointing to his recent goal-kicking record:

"SFM has a 100% kicking record in the last three tests 15/15."

@SeeingBS suggested that both playmakers could contribute:

"We have both Manie and Sasha. Manie to organise the back line and Sasha to kick the conversions and any penalties. It's a team effort."

@belabela9000 was critical of Pietersen's intervention, writing:

"No one wants to hear from you right now. We didn't get this far based on your unsolicited advice. There is a room full of professionals making the decisions at Springboks camp. They know what they are doing. So please."

The debate comes as the Springboks prepare to face France in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday, 29 November. With Manie Libbok starting at flyhalf and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at fullback, the match will give both players an opportunity to respond on the field.

Pietersen's comments have added another talking point ahead of the final, with South African supporters eager to see how the reshuffled backline performs.

Tony Brown Defends Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Amid Springbok Criticism

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks attack coach Tony Brown defended Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu following criticism of his recent performances. Brown argued that the flyhalf should not carry the blame alone when the team's attack struggles.

His comments came as Sacha prepared to move to fullback for the Nations Championship final against France, with Manie Libbok taking over at flyhalf. Brown also explained why he believes the two playmakers could form a dangerous attacking combination.

Source: Briefly News