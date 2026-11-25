The Springboks face France in the inaugural Nations Championship final on Sunday, 29 November

The blockbuster showdown kicks off at 18:40 (SA time), with South African fans able to watch on SuperSport

France edged the Springboks 21-19 in Paris earlier this month, setting up an intriguing rematch for the title

The Springboks are preparing for a blockbuster showdown against France as the inaugural Nations Championship reaches its climax this weekend.

Rassie Erasmus' charges will meet Les Bleus in the Grand Final at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, London, on Sunday, 29 November 2026.

The highly anticipated encounter is scheduled to kick off at 18:40 South African time, giving local rugby supporters a prime-time opportunity to watch the world champions battle for the inaugural Nations Championship title.

South African fans will be able to follow the action live on SuperSport, which holds the broadcast rights to the competition in Africa.

The match will be available on SuperSport Rugby and SuperSport Grandstand, with coverage also accessible through the DStv Stream platform.

When do the Springboks play France?

The Nations Championship final will take place on Sunday, 29 November, at Allianz Stadium in London.

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Here are the important match details:

Fixture: France vs South Africa

Competition: Nations Championship Grand Final

Date: Sunday, 29 November 2026

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London

Kick-off: 18:40 (South African time)

UK kick-off: 16:40

Where to watch: SuperSport Rugby and SuperSport Grandstand

How did the Springboks and France reach the final?

The Springboks secured their place in the final after finishing at the top of the Southern Hemisphere standings.

Despite suffering a 20-17 defeat to Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November, the Boks collected a losing bonus point, which proved crucial in keeping them ahead of New Zealand.

France, meanwhile, booked their place in the showpiece encounter after defeating Argentina 45-17 in their final pool match.

The French side finished first in the Northern Hemisphere standings, setting up a meeting with South Africa to determine the first Nations Championship champions. The two teams will also have another opportunity to settle their rivalry after France edged the Springboks 21-19 in Paris earlier this month.

The Springboks and France will bring the tournament to a close on Sunday evening, with the inaugural Nations Championship trophy up for grabs.

Source: Briefly News