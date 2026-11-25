Six South Africans earn places in The Guardian's combined global selection ahead of the Nations Championship final

Eight Springboks feature in the southern hemisphere team, including two double Rugby World Cup winners who miss the World XV

France dominates the northern hemisphere selection, with Antoine Dupont leading the star-studded side

Six Springboks have made The Guardian's prestigious World XV ahead of the Nations Championship final against France. Image: Richard Nichols/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Six Springboks have been selected in The Guardian's prestigious World XV, but two familiar faces are missing from the global team ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship final against France. Cheslin Kolbe and Eben Etzebeth both feature in the southern hemisphere selection but fail to make the combined side.

Rugby journalist Robert Kitson compiled the three fantasy teams ahead of the Nations Championship Finals Weekend, which takes place in London from 27 to 29 November 2026.

Six Springboks earn places in The Guardian's World XV

Malcolm Marx, Ox Nché, Wilco Louw, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi and Damian de Allende are South Africa's representatives in the combined selection.

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Kitson also recognised De Allende's importance to the Springboks, writing:

"Damian de Allende is not going to weave many pretty midfield patterns but he might just be among the most consistently important cogs, along with Marx and Du Toit, in Rassie Erasmus's World Cup-winning machine."

Etzebeth and Kolbe, meanwhile, are included in the southern hemisphere XV alongside six other Springboks.

The Guardian's Northern Hemisphere XV

The northern selection features six French players, five Englishmen and representatives from Italy, Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

15 Thomas Ramos (France)

14 Manny Feyi-Waboso (England)

13 Tommaso Menoncello (Italy)

12 Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland)

11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France)

10 Matthieu Jalibert (France)

9 Antoine Dupont (France, captain)

8 Ben Earl (England)

7 Jac Morgan (Wales)

6 Ollie Chessum (England)

5 Emmanuel Meafou (France)

4 Maro Itoje (England)

3 Joe Heyes (England)

2 Dan Sheehan (Ireland)

1 Jean-Baptiste Gros (France)

The Guardian's Southern Hemisphere XV

South Africa supplies eight players in this selection, with New Zealand, Australia, Argentina and Fiji also represented.

15 Salesi Rayasi (Fiji)

14 Will Jordan (New Zealand)

13 Len Ikitau (Australia)

12 Damian de Allende (South Africa)

11 Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa)

10 Tomás Albornoz (Argentina)

9 Cam Roigard (New Zealand)

8 Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

7 Siya Kolisi (South Africa, captain)

6 Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa)

5 Josh Canham (Australia)

4 Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

3 Wilco Louw (South Africa)

2 Malcolm Marx (South Africa)

1 Ox Nché (South Africa)

The Guardian's combined World XV

South Africa leads the combined selection with six representatives, followed by France with four.

15 Thomas Ramos (France)

14 Will Jordan (New Zealand)

13 Tommaso Menoncello (Italy)

12 Damian de Allende (South Africa)

11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France)

10 Matthieu Jalibert (France)

9 Antoine Dupont (France, captain)

8 Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa)

6 Siya Kolisi (South Africa, captain)

5 Ollie Chessum (England)

4 Maro Itoje (England)

3 Wilco Louw (South Africa)

2 Malcolm Marx (South Africa)

1 Ox Nché (South Africa)

The selections offer an interesting snapshot of international rugby's leading talent ahead of the Nations Championship finale, with the Springboks maintaining a strong presence despite their recent defeat to Ireland.

Three Springboks have been nominated for the 2026 World Rugby Awards. Image: Springboks

Source: Twitter

Three Springboks earn 2026 World Rugby Awards nominations

Briefly News previously reported that Malcolm Marx, Ox Nché and Paul de Villiers earned nominations for the 2026 World Rugby Awards, following the announcement on Monday, 23 November.

Marx and Nché are competing for the Men's 15s Player of the Year award, while De Villiers has been recognised in the Breakthrough Player of the Year category.

Source: Briefly News