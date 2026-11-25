Thousands of tickets reportedly remain available for the Nations Championship finals weekend at Twickenham, raising concerns about attendance

The Springboks-France final is among six international fixtures scheduled across three days, with tickets starting at €70

Organisers are targeting €600 million in revenue from the competition's first two editions despite early concerns about ticket sales

The organisers of the Nations Championship finals weekend could face an attendance challenge, with thousands of tickets reportedly still available for matches at Twickenham Stadium in London.

The iconic venue will host six international fixtures across three days, including Sunday's eagerly anticipated clash between the Springboks and France.

However, despite the high-profile fixtures and relatively affordable entry-level tickets, supporters have reportedly been slow to secure their seats.

According to French rugby publication Blog-RCT, tens of thousands of tickets remain available across the weekend, raising questions about whether organisers will achieve their expected attendance figures.

The situation is particularly concerning for Friday's fixtures, with the possibility of noticeably empty sections in the stands.

How much do Nations Championship tickets cost?

Organisers have introduced different ticket packages, allowing supporters to attend matches on individual days or purchase passes covering multiple days. According to Blog-RCT, the cheapest available packages start at approximately:

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- €70 for Friday, covering two matches.

- €120 for Saturday, covering two matches.

- €150 for Sunday, including the France vs Springboks encounter.

Prices increase depending on the seating category and package selected.

Despite these options, ticket sales have reportedly not reached the levels expected for an event featuring some of international rugby's biggest teams.

Why are supporters reluctant to attend the finals weekend?

The timing of the fixture announcements could be contributing to the problem. Citing French newspaper Sud-Ouest, Blog-RCT reported that supporters have had limited time to organise their trips because the final match-ups are only confirmed shortly before the decisive weekend.

Unlike established competitions such as the Six Nations, where fixtures are announced well in advance, the Nations Championship's final standings determine the eventual match-ups.

This leaves supporters with little time to arrange transport, accommodation and other travel expenses. For French fans hoping to watch Les Bleus take on the Springboks in London, the cost of travelling at short notice could prove particularly challenging.

A relatively affordable match ticket does not necessarily make the entire trip affordable. London's transport authorities have reportedly arranged additional train services to accommodate supporters travelling to Twickenham.

The stadium has a capacity of more than 80,000, but the availability of thousands of tickets has raised concerns about whether all the fixtures will attract sizeable crowds.

The France-South Africa final could prove more attractive to spectators than the other classification matches, although the organisers will be hoping for strong attendance throughout the weekend.

The attendance concerns come as the Nations Championship pursues ambitious financial targets.

According to Blog-RCT, organisers are targeting approximately €600 million in revenue across the competition's first two editions. The projected figure includes ticket sales, commercial partnerships and television broadcasting rights.

However, the new competition will need to establish a strong following among rugby supporters if it hopes to achieve its long-term ambitions.

Filling Twickenham for a major international final is one challenge. Attracting large crowds for several fixtures announced only days beforehand is another.

The upcoming finals weekend will therefore provide an early indication of how successfully the new competition can attract supporters through its stadium gates.

Springboks vs France: Kick-off time

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks face France in the inaugural Nations Championship final on Sunday, 29 November

The blockbuster showdown kicks off at 18:40 (SA time), with South African fans able to watch on SuperSport

Source: Briefly News