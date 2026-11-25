The Springboks and France meet in the inaugural Nations Championship Grand Final in London this Sunday, with a unique tie-break process in place

Two 10-minute Golden Point periods and a place-kicking contest could determine the winner if scores are level after 80 minutes

Assistant coach Tony Brown acknowledged the Boks' back-to-back losses but said the squad is focused on turning their performance around at Twickenham

The Springboks face France in the inaugural Nations Championship Grand Final at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Sunday, 18:40 SA time, with a specific set of tie-break rules governing what happens should the match remain level after 80 minutes.

The two sides qualified for the final after finishing top of their respective hemisphere standings. South Africa's route to the decider was not without drama — back-to-back losses, including a defeat against Ireland and a narrow loss to France in Paris just weeks ago, left their campaign in jeopardy. It was a shock All Blacks defeat at the hands of Wales that ultimately kept the Springboks' path to the final open.

How a Draw in the Final Will Be Resolved

Unlike the tie-break rules applied to the other five ranking matches in the Nations Championship, the Grand Final carries its own procedure. If the teams are level at full time, two 10-minute periods of Golden Point extra time will be played, with the first side to score declared the winner. Should neither team manage to score across both periods, a place-kicking contest will settle the title.

In regular Nations Championship fixtures, a tied game after 80 minutes moves to a single 10-minute Golden Point period. If neither side scores, the result stands as a draw and the available Hemisphere Shield point is shared equally between the teams.

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It is worth noting that five of the last six matches between South Africa and France have been decided by five points or fewer, making the question of extra-time procedures particularly relevant heading into Sunday's fixture.

Springboks Targeting Improved Performance

Assistant coach Tony Brown addressed the squad's mindset during a media briefing on Tuesday, acknowledging that consecutive Test losses had left the players determined to respond.

"It's obviously never good to lose a Test match, and it's not great to lose two in a row, so the team is hurting and we want to perform better," Brown said.

He added that the focus this week had shifted sharply to execution across all phases of play.

"We want to get back to what makes us a good rugby team — not just on attack, but being strong at set piece time, defensively, in the air, and on the ground. Every momentum shift is going to be massive in the final, and all the different parts of your game have to work if you want to win."

The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

Source: Briefly News