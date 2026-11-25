World Rugby handed Romania water carrier Benjamin Lapeyre a two-match suspension following a Nations Cup match against Canada in Bucharest on 20 November

Lapeyre repeatedly challenged decisions during the match, including comments targeting the TMO and an assistant referee

The ban means Lapeyre will be barred from all matchday activities, including entry into the stadium, for two fixtures

World Rugby has issued a two-match ban to Romania water carrier Benjamin Lapeyre after his conduct during the Nations Cup fixture against Canada, played in Bucharest on 20 November.

An independent panel found that Lapeyre repeatedly challenged officiating decisions throughout the match, directing comments at the television match official (TMO) and also confronting an assistant referee. The panel concluded that his behaviour amounted to disrespecting the authority of match officials.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus was handed a six-match ban after his comments on match officials after his team lost to France.

**Lapeyre Banned From Stadium for Two Matches**

Under the terms of the suspension, Lapeyre is barred from all matchday activities for two fixtures. Notably, he will not be permitted to enter the stadium during those matches at all, making the sanction one of the more visible punishments available under the process.

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The ban was issued under World Rugby's Match Official Abuse Sanction Process, a framework introduced in July 2026 that empowers independent panels to act against team personnel, not just players or head coaches, for inappropriate conduct towards officials.

World Rugby's Crackdown Extends to All Team Personnel

Sanctions available under the process range from guidance letters and formal warnings through to full match suspensions, depending on the severity of the conduct involved.

World Rugby has consistently flagged concerns that inaccurate or hostile commentary about refereeing performances from those in positions of authority within team setups can directly contribute to online abuse directed at match officials.

The case of referee Hollie Davidson, who recently received broad public support after reports of online abuse, has brought renewed attention to that dynamic.

Lapeyre's suspension reinforces that the governing body's efforts to protect officials extend to all roles on the matchday team sheet, including support staff such as water carriers.

Source: Briefly News