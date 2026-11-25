Siya Kolisi was left representing the Springboks alone at a major Nations Championship event in London, with the coaching staff notably absent

Rassie Erasmus is serving a six-match suspension, but his absence was not the only development to attract attention ahead of the France final

South Africa were reportedly the only participating nation without both their head coach and captain at Wednesday's official media launch

Siya Kolisi was left representing the Springboks alone at the Nations Championship media launch in London after the coaching staff failed to attend. Image: Springboks / X

Source: Twitter

Siya Kolisi represented the Springboks alone at the Nations Championship's official media launch in London on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, after the team's coaching staff failed to attend. South Africa were reportedly the only participating nation without both their head coach and captain at the event.

The development comes as the defending world champions prepare for Sunday's Nations Championship final against France, with Rassie Erasmus serving a six-match suspension.

Springboks coaches absent as Siya Kolisi attends media launch

According to The Telegraph, all 12 participating nations were expected to send their head coaches and captains to Allianz Stadium for media engagements and an official photoshoot ahead of the finals weekend.

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However, Kolisi was the only South African representative present. Neither assistant coach Mzwandile Stick nor any other member of the Springbok coaching staff accompanied the captain.

The publication reported that the Nations Championship confirmed the other 11 teams had both representatives in attendance.

Erasmus is currently serving a six-match ban following his controversial comments accusing match officials of "match-fixing".

Rassie Erasmus suspension adds to Springboks' media situation

Stick had previously stepped in for Erasmus during Monday's media conference in London. However, he was also absent from Wednesday's official event.

The Telegraph understands that South Africa are unlikely to receive a fine because the media appearance was not a regulated event. Nevertheless, tournament organisers are reportedly unhappy with the situation.

Springboks prepare for France final

South Africa will face France at Allianz Stadium on Sunday, 29 November, at 18:40 South African time. The encounter is a rematch of their 21-19 defeat in Paris earlier this month. The Springboks will now have an opportunity to claim the inaugural Nations Championship title.

The final will bring the tournament's first edition to a close, with both teams chasing a historic victory.

Kevin Pietersen has sparked debate among Springboks supporters after questioning Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's consistency. Image: Hagen Hopkins/Getty, KP24/X, Craig Butland/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Pietersen sparks debate over Springboks flyhalves

Briefly News previously reported that former England cricket star Kevin Pietersen attracted criticism from Springboks supporters after questioning Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's consistency ahead of the France final.

His comments about goal-kicking, showboating and the need for a dependable flyhalf sparked a heated response from South African fans, with several supporters defending the two playmakers.

Source: Briefly News