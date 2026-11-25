Former Springboks coach Nick Mallett explained why Manie Libbok's selection at flyhalf could prove decisive against France on Sunday

Libbok's range of attacking kicks was identified as a key weapon to create uncertainty in the French defensive line at Twickenham

Mallett also pointed to a critical responsibility for the Springboks' forwards if Libbok is to have the impact the team needs

Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett has backed Manie Libbok to disrupt France's defensive structure in Sunday's Nations Championship final at Twickenham, arguing that the flyhalf's varied kicking game is precisely what South Africa needs heading into the decider.

Libbok has been named to start at No 10 after Damian Willemse's injury forced a reshuffle, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu shifting to fullback. Speaking on the Talking Boks podcast, Mallett suggested the change could have merit beyond circumstance, noting that Feinberg-Mngomezulu had not yet recaptured the form that made him one of world rugby's most compelling young players in 2024.

Libbok's Kick Variety the Key Differentiator

Mallett identified three specific options in Libbok's kicking arsenal that could cause the French backfield serious problems: flat cross-kicks, high balls directed at the openside winger, and deft chips over the defensive line for his centres to chase. He argued that this variety would force France to second-guess their defensive positioning and potentially open space for the Springboks' backline.

Mallett also expressed confidence in Libbok's judgement against France's high-tempo defensive rush, which created significant difficulty for the Boks during their defeat in Paris a fortnight ago. He believes the flyhalf reads space well and understands when to hold his ground rather than run directly into an onrushing defensive line, using his ability to draw defenders before releasing a pass. Centres Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende could also benefit, receiving the ball earlier and with more room to work in than they have enjoyed in recent outings.

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Forwards Hold the Key at the Breakdown

However, Mallett stressed that Libbok's effectiveness will depend heavily on the forwards. He pointed to slow ruck ball as one of South Africa's most persistent problems, arguing that predictable carries have given opposition defences time to reorganise and double-tackle the ball carrier. The Boks, he said, have grown too reliant on distributing through the scrumhalf rather than generating quicker possession and attacking variation.

South Africa's aerial game has also deteriorated sharply. The Springboks recovered only three of 11 contestable kicks in their most recent match, an area that has traditionally been a source of dominance but has increasingly become a liability in the past two weeks.

With the Nations Championship title on the line, Rassie Erasmus will be hoping both the forwards and Libbok can address those shortcomings before kick-off at Twickenham on Sunday.

Source: Briefly News