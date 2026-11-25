French club Stade Français are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign two-time Rugby World Cup winner RG Snyman

The Parisian side turned their attention to the 31-year-old Springbok after their primary lock target chose to stay put

Snyman has been sidelined with a knee injury since March and has yet to inform Leinster of his intentions

Leinster lock RG Snyman may be set to leave Ireland, with French Top 14 club Stade Français reportedly in advanced talks to secure the South African's signature ahead of next season.

French outlet L'Équipe reported this week that multiple sources have confirmed the negotiations, with Stade Français making the recruitment of a quality second row a central priority for their upcoming campaign.

Snyman Emerges as Top Target After Meafou Stays Put

The Parisian club originally set their sights on Toulouse and France international Emmanuel Meafou, but that pursuit ended when Meafou committed his future to Toulouse by signing a contract extension through to 2032. After exploring several alternatives, Stade Français have reportedly settled on Snyman as their leading candidate.

Standing at 6ft9, the lock nicknamed "The Viking" is considered one of the most imposing presences in world rugby when available. Snyman was a member of the Springboks squads that claimed Rugby World Cup glory in both 2019 and 2023, though his career has frequently been interrupted by serious injury, most notably multiple ACL ruptures during his time at Munster.

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His stint at Leinster, which began in 2024, has been his most settled in recent years. In 2025, he received the URC Players' Player of the Season award, voted the competition's best player by his fellow professionals — a significant recognition given the calibre of players across the league.

Injury Cloud Hangs Over Move

Snyman has not featured since sustaining a knee injury in March at the start of the current season and remains sidelined. L'Équipe reports he has not yet communicated his future plans to Leinster, though a switch to the Top 14 is now considered a genuine possibility.

Should the move materialise, Snyman would join a club building serious ambitions. Stade Français are also reportedly set to bring in New Zealand back-rower Wallace Sititi on a two-year deal following the 2027 Rugby World Cup. The 24-year-old's move to France would render him ineligible for All Blacks selection under current New Zealand Rugby regulations.

Source: Briefly News