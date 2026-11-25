Emmanuel Tshituka could make his Springboks debut on Sunday when South Africa face France in the Nations Championship final, with the 26-year-old flanker named among the replacements for the match in London.

Head coach Rassie Erasmus announced his matchday 23 on Monday, but the squad selection may require adjustment after Pieter-Steph du Toit pulled out with a niggle. That development could create further opportunity for Tshituka, who has been part of the Springboks setup throughout the Nations Championship Northern Series.

Should he take the field, Tshituka will become Springbok number 959.

**Tshituka Embraces Once-in-a-Lifetime Chance**

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The loose forward described the potential debut as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, acknowledging that very few players ever get the chance to earn a first Test cap in a final. He said he is determined to deliver his best performance and views the occasion as a privilege.

Tshituka admitted to feeling some nerves ahead of the fixture but said the trust shown by the coaching staff has given him added motivation. He also expressed surprise that the management placed their confidence in him for such a high-stakes encounter.

The flanker previously represented the South Africa 'A' team against Zimbabwe earlier in the season, providing useful preparation before his potential elevation to the senior side. He also noted the energy within the Springboks camp, saying the squad has been building towards this final and is ready to put their preparations on display.

**Brother Vincent Offers Guidance From Experience**

Tshituka has had an important source of support in his older brother Vincent Tshituka, who has already represented the Springboks at Test level. The two have stayed in regular contact since Emmanuel joined the national squad, speaking daily or every second day.

Vincent has consistently encouraged his younger brother to train hard and embrace the experience, and his reaction to the news of a potential debut was described by Emmanuel as full of pride and happiness.

Their conversations have extended beyond rugby tactics, with Vincent also helping Emmanuel manage the weight of expectation that accompanies a career-defining moment.

The Springboks face France in the Nations Championship final on Sunday, with kick-off set for 18:40 South African time. The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

Source: Briefly News