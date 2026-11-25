Former All Blacks flyhalf Stephen Donald tipped Malcolm Marx as the player most likely to decide the Nations Championship final between South Africa and France

France beat the Springboks 21-19 in Paris a fortnight ago, with the rematch set for Twickenham on Sunday

Marx and Ox Nché are both nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year for a second straight season

Former All Blacks flyhalf Stephen Donald believes Malcolm Marx could be decisive when the Springboks face France in Sunday's Nations Championship final. Image: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Sunday's Nations Championship final between South Africa and France is shaping up to be one of the matches of the year. Former All Blacks flyhalf Stephen Donald believes it could all come down to a defining performance from one of two men: Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx or French star Antoine Dupont.

Donald shared his thoughts on The Aftermatch with Kirst & Beav podcast ahead of the Twickenham showdown. He pointed to the previous meeting between the two sides, a tense 21-19 victory for Les Bleus at the Stade de France, as evidence of just how competitive this rivalry has become.

"These two teams have a bit of history building now," Donald said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

"But we all know the Springboks, particularly this generation, have proven time and again they can get up for a one-off game and get the job done."

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Malcolm Marx the man for the moment

The 2011 Rugby World Cup winner gave a glowing assessment of Marx's form this season, drawing on what he witnessed firsthand during the British and Irish Lions series in South Africa.

"If Marx isn't there, it's a different result. Such was his impact," Donald said.

"You think about results being determined by your nines and your tens, but their very best forward at the moment is Marx, and he's the world's very best at the moment."

Both Marx and loosehead prop Ox Nché have earned nominations for World Rugby Player of the Year for a second consecutive season. France wing Louis Bielle-Biarrey is also in the running, while Bok flank Paul de Villiers is nominated for Breakthrough Player of the Year.

Antoine Dupont to lead France from nine

On the French side, Dupont is expected to start at scrumhalf after playing at flyhalf against the Boks in Paris. The former World Rugby Player of the Year remains the focal point of France's attack regardless of where he lines up.

"You jump across to the French, and you don't have to look too far to see the man in the No 9 jersey," Donald said.

"I would say nine; even when he was wearing 10, he was nine. It's going to be a special old final."

The South African side heads into the final with some injury concerns, after playing a demanding match in Dublin the previous weekend. Despite that, Donald backed the Springboks' ability to rise to a big occasion.

"It feels like it's going to come down to a big-match performance from one of the big names, and there are certainly plenty of them," he added.

France are expected to welcome back two key players for Sunday's Nations Championship final against the Springboks at Twickenham. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

France prepare key players for Springboks rematch

Briefly News previously reported that France are considering major changes ahead of their Nations Championship final against the Springboks at Twickenham on Sunday, 29 November. Thomas Ramos and Jean-Baptiste Gros are both tipped to return to the starting XV after missing recent action.

Ramos could strengthen France's backline, while Gros' expected return is particularly significant following the scrum difficulties Les Bleus experienced against South Africa in Paris.

Source: Briefly News