Tony Brown believes the Springboks and All Blacks are experiencing similar difficulties after their demanding rivalry

The former New Zealand international has identified a possible reason behind both teams' disappointing November performances

South Africa and New Zealand face crucial Twickenham assignments as their international campaigns approach the end

Tony Brown has made an honest admission about the Springboks and All Blacks' November struggles. Image: Springboks/X

Source: Twitter

Springboks assistant coach Tony Brown has made an honest admission about why South Africa and the All Blacks have struggled during their November campaigns. Brown believes the physically demanding Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series could have taken a significant toll on both teams, leaving them struggling to reproduce their best performances.

The two rugby powerhouses played four intense Tests against each other in August and September. South Africa won the series 3-1 after recovering from an opening defeat in Johannesburg. However, both sides have subsequently experienced disappointing results in Europe during the inaugural Nations Championship.

Tony Brown identifies possible reason for Springboks' struggles

Speaking about New Zealand's recent performances, Brown suggested that the demanding series could explain why both teams have struggled to maintain their momentum.

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“It could be a little bit the same as us coming off that Greatest Rivalry, which was probably the four most intense Test matches that either country’s played, potentially ever,” Brown said, as quoted by IOL.

He explained that returning to international competition after such an intense period presented another challenge.

“So then, coming off the back of that, and then trying to perform well on a northern hemisphere tour, it’s hard. It’s hard for a team, and if you lose a little bit of momentum or a little bit of your mojo around attack, then your game suffers,” he added.

All Blacks and Springboks experiencing similar difficulties

Brown believes New Zealand are facing comparable problems to South Africa.

“And I think the All Blacks are in a similar spot to us. They’re not quite at their best, like we’re not quite at our best,” he said.

The Springboks suffered consecutive defeats against France and Ireland, while New Zealand lost to Wales and England. England's 37-12 victory over the All Blacks was particularly significant.

Springboks and All Blacks prepare for Twickenham

South Africa will face France in the Nations Championship final on Sunday, 29 November, while New Zealand meet England in the third-place play-off on Saturday, 28 November.

Brown remains confident about New Zealand's prospects, saying:

“I don’t have any concerns over whether the All Blacks can beat England. I think they’re a quality team, and they’ll perform better than they did in the first game.”

For both teams, the remaining fixtures offer an opportunity to finish their demanding international campaigns with improved performances.

Source: Briefly News