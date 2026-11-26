Rassie Erasmus and Mzwandile Stick could face further disciplinary action following separate investigations into their conduct

South Africa opted not to send a coach to the Nations Championship finals media event, with captain Siya Kolisi representing the team alone

Erasmus is already serving a six-match suspension, while Stick's comments about Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast have attracted the attention of tournament organisers

Rassie Erasmus and his assistant coach Mzwandile Stick could face further disciplinary action following separate investigations into their conduct during the Springboks' Nations Championship campaign.

Rassie Erasmus and Mzwandile Stick could face further disciplinary action following separate investigations into their conduct. Image: David Rogers and Niall Carson

Source: Getty Images

The latest development comes after South Africa opted not to send a member of its coaching staff to the Nations Championship finals media launch at Allianz Stadium in London on Wednesday.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi attended the event alone, despite the other 11 participating nations being represented by their head coaches and captains.

According to The Irish Times, South Africa were not contractually obliged to send a coaching representative. Still, their decision meant they were the only team without a coach at the event.

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Erasmus is currently serving a six-match suspension imposed by World Rugby following his controversial comments about match officials after the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France in Paris.

However, the 54-year-old's disciplinary troubles could become more complicated, with officials reportedly investigating whether he breached the conditions of his suspension during South Africa's subsequent match against Ireland.

Rassie Erasmus under investigation

According to the Irish Examiner, World Rugby is investigating footage of Erasmus watching South Africa's 20-17 defeat to Ireland from his hotel room in Dublin. The Springboks coach hosted an online watchalong during the match, which attracted close to 900,000 viewers at one stage.

Although his microphone was muted for most of the broadcast, Erasmus was seen speaking over the phone to an unidentified person.

Officials reportedly want to establish whether he communicated instructions to members of the Springboks' coaching staff at the Aviva Stadium.

Erasmus is prohibited from having any match-day involvement during his suspension, including communicating directly or indirectly with team management or players.

South Africa's assistant coaches previously denied receiving instructions from their suspended head coach during the defeat to Ireland.

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Mzwandile Stick could also face disciplinary action

Meanwhile, Stick is facing a separate investigation over comments he made about Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast before the two nations met in Dublin.

Prendergast had been cleared to play against South Africa after an independent disciplinary committee dismissed a citing against him following a hip-drop tackle on Fiji's Peceli Yato. Stick questioned the decision, suggesting that a Fijian player would have faced a different outcome for committing a similar offence against an Irish opponent.

The Irish Times subsequently reported that Nations Championship organisers had confirmed they were investigating the South African assistant coach's remarks.

World Rugby and tournament officials are considering whether his comments could warrant disciplinary action under the rules governing public criticism of match officials.

The developments come as the Springboks prepare for their Nations Championship final against France at Allianz Stadium on Sunday, 30 November.

South Africa will be looking to avenge their narrow defeat to Les Bleus earlier in the tournament, but the latest disciplinary developments have added another layer of uncertainty to their campaign.

Neither Erasmus nor Stick has been confirmed as having received a further suspension over the latest investigations.

Source: Briefly News