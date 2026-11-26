Springboks' Mzwandile Stick Faces Possible Disciplinary Action Over Sam Prendergast Comments
- Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick came under scrutiny after publicly questioning a disciplinary committee's ruling on Ireland out-half Sam Prendergast
- The Nations Championship contacted World Rugby to determine whether Stick's remarks could constitute misconduct or fall under the match officials abuse sanction process
- The development follows head coach Rassie Erasmus receiving a six-match ban last week for separate comments about match officials
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Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick could face disciplinary proceedings after publicly questioning the decision to clear Ireland out-half Sam Prendergast to play in last week's Nations Championship fixture in Dublin.
Stick made the remarks on Friday, 21 November 2026, the day before South Africa faced Ireland. His comments targeted an independent disciplinary committee's ruling that Prendergast's hip drop tackle on Fiji captain Peceli Yato did not meet the threshold for a red card, allowing the playmaker to remain available for selection.
Stick's comments raise concerns
Speaking ahead of the match, Stick drew a sharp contrast between how he believed a Fijian player would have been treated in the same situation.
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His comments immediately drew concern from Nations Championship organisers, who subsequently reached out to World Rugby to establish whether the statements fall under the governing body's match officials abuse sanction process or whether they could be classified as misconduct. Disciplinary action remains a live possibility, though no formal proceedings have been confirmed.
Erasmus ban adds to Springboks' pressure
The scrutiny on Stick arrives at a difficult moment for the Springboks' management. Head coach Rassie Erasmus received a six-match ban last week after publicly raising questions about alleged "match-fixing" and "manipulation of the game" in relation to officiating during South Africa's loss to France in Paris.
SA Rugby indicated it would seek a hearing for Erasmus to address his remarks but did not formally submit that request to World Rugby.
Erasmus was consequently absent from the Springboks' clash against Ireland in person. He instead broadcast a live watch-along online during the match, though the stream was largely muted to avoid infringing on broadcast rights.
Reports indicate that authorities are also examining his conduct during that livestream, as he was observed speaking into a phone on multiple occasions throughout the game.
Rassie Erasmus and Mzwandile Stick face fresh probe
Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus and Mzwandile Stick could face further disciplinary action following separate investigations into their conduct
South Africa opted not to send a coach to the Nations Championship finals media event, with captain Siya Kolisi representing the team alone.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.