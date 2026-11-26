Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick came under scrutiny after publicly questioning a disciplinary committee's ruling on Ireland out-half Sam Prendergast

The Nations Championship contacted World Rugby to determine whether Stick's remarks could constitute misconduct or fall under the match officials abuse sanction process

The development follows head coach Rassie Erasmus receiving a six-match ban last week for separate comments about match officials

Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick could face disciplinary proceedings after publicly questioning the decision to clear Ireland out-half Sam Prendergast to play in last week's Nations Championship fixture in Dublin.

Springboks' Mzwandile Stick Faces Possible Disciplinary Action Over Sam Prendergast Comments

Source: Getty Images

Stick made the remarks on Friday, 21 November 2026, the day before South Africa faced Ireland. His comments targeted an independent disciplinary committee's ruling that Prendergast's hip drop tackle on Fiji captain Peceli Yato did not meet the threshold for a red card, allowing the playmaker to remain available for selection.

Stick's comments raise concerns

Speaking ahead of the match, Stick drew a sharp contrast between how he believed a Fijian player would have been treated in the same situation.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

His comments immediately drew concern from Nations Championship organisers, who subsequently reached out to World Rugby to establish whether the statements fall under the governing body's match officials abuse sanction process or whether they could be classified as misconduct. Disciplinary action remains a live possibility, though no formal proceedings have been confirmed.

Erasmus ban adds to Springboks' pressure

The scrutiny on Stick arrives at a difficult moment for the Springboks' management. Head coach Rassie Erasmus received a six-match ban last week after publicly raising questions about alleged "match-fixing" and "manipulation of the game" in relation to officiating during South Africa's loss to France in Paris.

SA Rugby indicated it would seek a hearing for Erasmus to address his remarks but did not formally submit that request to World Rugby.

Erasmus was consequently absent from the Springboks' clash against Ireland in person. He instead broadcast a live watch-along online during the match, though the stream was largely muted to avoid infringing on broadcast rights.

Reports indicate that authorities are also examining his conduct during that livestream, as he was observed speaking into a phone on multiple occasions throughout the game.

Rassie Erasmus and Mzwandile Stick face fresh probe

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus and Mzwandile Stick could face further disciplinary action following separate investigations into their conduct

South Africa opted not to send a coach to the Nations Championship finals media event, with captain Siya Kolisi representing the team alone.

Source: Briefly News