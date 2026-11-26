Former Springboks coach Nick Mallett argued that the neutral Twickenham venue reduces crowd pressure on the referee ahead of the Nations Championship Final

Mallett's remarks follow widespread criticism of Italian referee Andrea Piardi's handling of France vs South Africa during the round-robin stage

South Africa carry a five-match winning streak at Twickenham into the final against Les Bleus

Former Springboks coach Nick Mallett believes the Nations Championship Final venue at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham tilts the balance in South Africa's favour, primarily because it strips France of the home crowd advantage that he says typically influences match officials.

Nick Mallett believes the Nations Championship Final venue at Allianz Stadium in Twickenham tilts the balance in South Africa's favour. Image: Sean Garnsworthy

Source: Getty Images

Mallett made the remarks on the Talking Boks podcast ahead of the showpiece clash between France and South Africa.

Neutral ground and referee pressure

Mallett argued that French teams perform with far greater comfort on home soil, and that relocating the final to England changes the psychological dynamics for both the players and the officials.

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He added that Englishman Karl Dickson, who will referee the final, is likely to operate with less external noise affecting his decisions.

The comments arrive against the backdrop of significant controversy surrounding Italian referee Andrea Piardi's performance during the penultimate round-robin fixture between the two sides. Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus was handed a six-match ban after publicly criticising Piardi over what he described as 16 unpunished knee-drop tackles.

Former Springbok Schalk Burger also accused Piardi of failing to call France's scrum infringements, while Irish pundit Bernard Jackman suggested the referee was reluctant to penalise France in front of their home support.

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Springboks seek strong finish

South Africa head into the final having lost back-to-back fixtures against France and Ireland. Mallett acknowledged the team has been under considerable strain throughout the season but said a victory over Les Bleus would still constitute a successful year.

The Springboks have won their last five matches at Twickenham, with victories over England twice, New Zealand, Wales, and Argentina since 2022.

Springboks vs France: Kick-off time

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks face France in the inaugural Nations Championship final on Sunday, 29 November

The blockbuster showdown kicks off at 18:40 (SA time), with South African fans able to watch on SuperSport

Source: Briefly News