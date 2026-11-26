Brian McGrattan, a former All Blacks prop who earned 23 caps for New Zealand between 1983 and 1986, passed away at the age of 66

Marist St Pats Rugby Football Club announced his death on Sunday, remembering him as one of the finest forwards to have represented the Wellington club

McGrattan captained the club to a Swindale Shield and Jubilee Cup double in 1988 and was part of a team that set an extraordinary club record

Brian McGrattan, a former All Blacks prop who represented New Zealand in 23 matches across six Tests and 17 tour appearances, has died at the age of 66.

Marist St Pats Rugby Football Club in Wellington announced his passing on Sunday, describing McGrattan as one of the most influential forwards to have worn the club's colours and a proud member of its renowned Red Machine.

McGrattan's career in Black and Red

Born on 31 December 1959, McGrattan attended Rongotai College and Wellington High School before making his mark in the game. Standing 1.90m tall and weighing 105kg, he became All Black number 850 and the fifth Marist St Pats player to earn international selection for New Zealand.

He made his Test debut in a 25-25 draw against Scotland at Murrayfield in 1983, having been selected for the tour of England and Scotland under captain Stu Wilson. During the same tour, he also featured against England at Twickenham.

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His international career included the 1984 tour of Australia and Fiji, as well as Tests in Argentina in 1985 alongside Hika Reid and Steve McDowell, where New Zealand won the first encounter 33-20 before the second ended 21-21. He was also part of the Baby Blacks side that defeated France 18-9 at Lancaster Park in Christchurch in June 1986. His final All Blacks appearance came on 9 August 1986, a 13-12 Test defeat to Australia at Athletic Park in Wellington.

At provincial level, McGrattan made 105 first-class appearances for Wellington between 1981 and 1991, with a brief spell at Waikato in 1987 during which he played twice for the province.

All Blacks released an official statement on their website to confirm the legend's passing and also paying tributes to him.

Club legacy and final years

His contribution to Marist St Pats spanned 13 Senior A seasons from 1978 to 1992. During that time, he helped the club win five Jubilee Cup titles in 1978, 1979, 1981, 1984 and 1988.

He was also part of the 1979 squad that embarked on an extraordinary 42-match unbeaten run. In 1988, he captained the club to a Swindale Shield and Jubilee Cup double before a leg injury brought his playing days to an early close in 1992.

Former teammates remembered McGrattan as a forward who was well ahead of his era, crediting his commitment to dedicated weight training and his ability to combine scrummaging power with mobility and running threat in open play.

Marist St Pats extended its condolences to his family, friends, and former teammates, confirming that funeral arrangements would be communicated in due course.

Source: Briefly News