A sports business expert warned that the Springboks' growing off-field disputes could create complications for sponsors with international ambitions

Cash N Sport's Nqobile Ndlovu pointed to assistant coach Mzwandile Stick's comments about Ireland's Sam Prendergast as part of a broader pattern of controversy

Ndlovu questioned whether the team's confrontational approach was sustainable, particularly amid back-to-back defeats on the field

The Springboks' commercial standing remains robust, but a sports business expert has cautioned that the team's escalating off-field tensions could begin to unsettle sponsors operating in international markets.

Nqobile Ndlovu, founder and director of Cash N Sport, raised the concerns during an interview with 702's John Perlman on 26 November 2026.

His remarks came amid scrutiny over assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, who faces potential disciplinary action after making controversial comments about Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast, and the broader fallout linked to Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

Sponsor exposure at risk

Ndlovu acknowledged that SA Rugby's commercial figures tell a positive story, with commercial revenue having doubled and now surpassing broadcast income.

Despite this, he expressed reservations about how the mounting controversy could affect brands that use the Springboks as a vehicle for international market exposure.

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On-field results must follow

Ndlovu also aimed what he described as unnecessary public gestures, specifically criticising the decision to broadcast a watch-along featuring Erasmus on SuperSport. He argued that the coach had already made his position clear and that the additional broadcast served little purpose.

He further noted that SA Rugby's relationships with its broadcast partners and World Rugby warranted careful consideration, though he acknowledged that World Rugby had not managed the situation well either.

With the Springboks having suffered back-to-back defeats, Ndlovu stressed that results on the pitch ultimately determined how much goodwill the team could draw upon.

He suggested that a victory against France could help reset the narrative, but warned that continued poor performances would erode public patience with the off-field disputes.

Ndlovu concluded by urging the team to invest in its relationships with the broader rugby world, noting that the current period of dominance would not last indefinitely.

Source: Briefly News