Nick Mallett has questioned a major Rassie Erasmus selection decision ahead of the Springboks' crucial Nations Championship final against France

Three experienced Springbok forwards are expected to start Sunday's Twickenham showdown on the bench, raising questions about the starting combination

The former Springbok coach has pointed to an issue from their previous meeting with France that could influence Sunday's final

Nick Mallett has questioned Rassie Erasmus' decision to start the Springboks' second-choice front row against France in Sunday's Nations Championship final. Image: Springboks / X

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Nick Mallett has questioned whether Rassie Erasmus is taking an unnecessary risk with his Springbok selection for Sunday's Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham. The former coach has reservations about South Africa's decision to keep three first-choice front-row forwards on the bench rather than starting them against Les Bleus.

Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Thomas du Toit are expected to get the starting positions. Meanwhile, Ox Nché, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw could be called upon later in the contest.

The selection has attracted attention because South Africa followed a similar strategy when the sides met in Paris on 13 November. France took control early, building a 21-7 advantage before the interval. Although the Springboks shut out their opponents in the second half, they ran out of time to overturn the deficit, losing 21-19.

Why Nick Mallett is questioning Rassie's decision

Speaking on the Talking Boks podcast, Mallett pointed to France's tendency to put opponents under pressure from the opening exchanges.

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"The worrying thing against France is that they always start well," he said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

He recalled how South Africa struggled to recover in Paris after falling behind.

"They are fast starters, and if they go 14 points up early, then it's a fight to get back."

Mallett believes Erasmus' starting combination must prevent a repeat of that situation.

"If we do start with the second-best front row, then we have to make absolutely certain that we hold our line for those first 40 minutes."

Mallett sees potential advantage for Springboks

However, Mallett also identified a factor that could favour South Africa. He believes France might find it harder to reproduce their usual home-ground comfort at Twickenham.

He further suggested that a neutral atmosphere could ease the pressure on the referee, particularly without the intense reactions from a home crowd.

The Springboks will need to make their selection work when the two sides meet again on 29 November, with the Nations Championship title on the line.

Former All Blacks flyhalf Stephen Donald believes Malcolm Marx could be decisive when the Springboks face France in Sunday's Nations Championship final. Image: Jean Catuffe

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All Blacks great identifies two potential match-winners for Springboks' final

Briefly News previously reported that former All Blacks flyhalf Stephen Donald believes Sunday's Nations Championship final could be decided by two influential players. The former New Zealand international has singled out a Springbok star and a French superstar ahead of the Twickenham showdown.

Donald also reflected on the growing rivalry between South Africa and France, suggesting that individual brilliance could make the difference when the two sides meet again.

Source: Briefly News