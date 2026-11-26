Veteran scrumhalf Cobus Reinach earned his starting berth for the Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham on Sunday

The Springboks identified key errors from their 21-19 defeat in Paris two weeks ago and have been working to correct them ahead of the rematch

Reinach addressed what the squad expects from South African supporters at Twickenham and what motivates the players going into the final

Cobus Reinach has been named in the Springboks' starting line-up at scrumhalf for Sunday's Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham, with the world champions targeting a reversal of their recent Paris defeat.

South Africa fell to a 21-19 loss at the Stade de France a fortnight ago, and Reinach, who entered that match from the bench to score a try, now steps into the starting role as the two nations prepare to meet again for the title.

Springboks address Paris mistakes

The 36-year-old veteran said the coaching staff and playing group spent time reviewing what went wrong in France, identifying handling and execution as the primary concerns. Reinach indicated the team had focused on reducing skill errors and converting opportunities when they arise, areas he believes cost the Springboks in the first encounter.

He also pointed to composure in possession as a key area of emphasis, arguing that greater patience could prove decisive in what is expected to be an equally tight contest at Twickenham.

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Reinach sends message to Springbok supporters

South Africa anticipates strong backing from its expatriate community in London, with thousands of supporters expected to fill sections of the famous ground. Reinach acknowledged the significance of that backing, noting that the players are acutely aware of the support they carry from both those in the stadium and those watching from back home.

The scrumhalf was clear that representing South Africa brought with it a sense of privilege rather than burden, and that the squad is united in its desire to deliver a performance worthy of the occasion.

Reinach is set to play a central role in Springbok operations as South Africa looks to convert the lessons from Paris into a Nations Championship title.

Source: Briefly News