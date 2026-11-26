Siya Kolisi has explained what makes the inaugural Nations Championship different from previous international rugby competitions

The Springboks captain believes the new tournament gives northern and southern hemisphere teams something bigger to fight for

South Africa now faces France in a historic Twickenham final, with the first Nations Championship title up for grabs

Siya Kolisi has given the inaugural Nations Championship his backing ahead of the Springboks' historic final against France. Image: Bob Bradford/CameraSport

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi has welcomed the introduction of the Nations Championship, describing the new international rugby competition as an exciting addition to the Test calendar. The Springboks' captain is particularly pleased that the tournament gives teams something significant to compete for beyond individual Test victories.

The 35-year-old will lead South Africa against France in the inaugural Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday, 29 November 2026.

Siya Kolisi explains why the Nations Championship matters

Speaking to journalists at Twickenham on Wednesday, 25 November, Kolisi expressed his enthusiasm about the competition's format.

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According to AFP, the Springbok captain said:

"I think it's great to finally get the two best teams from the two hemispheres playing against each other."

He added:

"It is amazing. It gives a different feeling because you know you're fighting for something."

The tournament brings together leading international teams from the northern and southern hemispheres. It also gives additional significance to the July and November Test windows, which previously largely consisted of bilateral fixtures.

Springboks prepare for France rematch

South Africa secured top position in the southern hemisphere standings, while France finished first in the northern hemisphere.

Both teams enter Sunday's final as their respective regional champions. France won the 2026 Six Nations, while the Springboks hold the Rugby Championship title.

The final follows South Africa's recent defeats against France and Ireland during the November international window.

Nations Championship offers more than a trophy

Kolisi's comments come as the inaugural competition prepares for its concluding weekend, featuring six matches across three days.

The Springboks and France will meet at 6.40 pm South African time on Sunday, 29 November, with the winner claiming the first Nations Championship title.

For South Africa, the occasion offers an opportunity to end a demanding international season on a high.

Nick Mallett has questioned Rassie Erasmus' decision to start the Springboks' second-choice front row against France in Sunday's Nations Championship final. Image: Springboks / X

Source: Twitter

Nick Mallett questions Rassie Erasmus’ Springbok selection for France final

Briefly News also reported that former Springbok coach Nick Mallett questioned Rassie Erasmus’ decision to leave Ox Nché, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw on the bench for the Nations Championship final against France.

Mallett warned that France are fast starters, recalling how they raced into a 21-7 half-time lead in Paris before beating South Africa 21-19. He believes the Springboks cannot afford another slow start at Twickenham.

Source: Briefly News