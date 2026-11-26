Springbok captain Siya Kolisi revealed the squad is determined to win Sunday's Nations Championship final for banned coach Rassie Erasmus

Erasmus received a six-match ban after questioning the officiating during South Africa's 21-19 defeat against France earlier this month

The Springboks head into the Twickenham final on the back of consecutive losses against France and Ireland

Siya Kolisi has opened up about the team's burning desire to deliver silverware for their suspended head coach, with the Springboks set to face France in the inaugural Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday, 18:40 SA time.

Rassie Erasmus is serving a six-match suspension handed down after he publicly questioned the officiating during South Africa's 21-19 loss to France earlier in June. His comments suggested that some referee decisions during that match amounted to match-fixing — remarks that landed him in serious trouble with the governing body.

Erasmus banned but still part of the setup

The ban has already kept Erasmus off the touchline during South Africa's 20-17 defeat against Ireland in Dublin last Saturday, where he followed proceedings through an online watch-along. Despite being barred from match-day involvement, the head coach continues to work with the players throughout the week, attending training, providing tactical input and helping shape key decisions.

Kolisi acknowledged that not having Erasmus pitchside on the big day would be a tough pill to swallow, but pointed out that the broader coaching staff had stepped up to share the load. The captain made clear that the responsibility does not fall on any single individual, with the leadership group and support staff all pulling in the same direction.

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What drives the squad, Kolisi said, is the desire to repay their coach with a trophy. South Africa earned their place in the final by topping the southern hemisphere standings in the Nations Championship, setting up a mouth-watering rematch with France.

Kolisi backs Springboks to bounce back

Sunday's final arrives at an awkward moment, with back-to-back defeats leaving South Africa under a bit of pressure. But Kolisi is not hitting the panic button.

He pointed to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan as proof of what this team is capable of when their backs are against the wall; the Springboks lost their opening match against New Zealand before recovering to claim the title.

The captain stressed the importance of taking lessons from both recent defeats without losing sight of what the team did well. With the Nations Championship title up for grabs, South Africa have one final opportunity to turn their campaign around and go home with something to show for it.

A win over France at Twickenham would carry extra weight, serving as a fitting tribute to Erasmus — the architect of South Africa's remarkable rise to the top of world rugby in recent years.

Source: Briefly News