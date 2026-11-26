Steven Kitshoff believes South Africa must establish their physical dominance from the opening whistle

The former Springbok has identified one area that could give Rassie Erasmus' men a significant advantage

The experienced front-rower has also explained why France's aerial game could cause problems

Steven Kitshoff has urged the Springboks to double down on physicality and scrum dominance ahead of their Nations Championship final against France. Image: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Steven Kitshoff believes the Springboks must return to their physical best when they face France in the Nations Championship final on Sunday, 29 November 2026. The former Bok prop has identified scrum dominance as a crucial factor in South Africa's quest to secure the inaugural title.

South Africa head into the Twickenham showdown following consecutive defeats against France and Ireland. However, Kitshoff believes the defending world champions have enough quality and depth to respond when it matters most.

Steven Kitshoff identifies Springboks' physicality as key

Speaking on the For the Love of Rugby podcast, Kitshoff explained why South Africa should prioritise their forward dominance during the opening exchanges.

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"I think the Springboks would go the route of doubling down on physicality," he said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

He added that the Boks should initially focus on one-off runners and latch pods before attempting to spread the ball wide.

"It's almost an 'earn the right to go wide' mindset," Kitshoff explained.

Springboks scrum could trouble France

Kitshoff also believes the scrum could become a major weapon, particularly after South Africa's strong finish in that department during their recent Paris encounter.

"I honestly felt that in the French game two weeks ago, the scrum, especially in the last 30 minutes, became a big weapon for the Springboks," he said.

He highlighted Ox Nché, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw as important players who could make an impact from the replacements bench.

According to Kitshoff, their contributions extend beyond scrummaging, with Marx's turnover ability and Louw's strength providing additional opportunities.

Antoine Dupont poses another Springbok challenge

The former prop also warned about France's aerial threat and the danger of allowing Antoine Dupont to receive clean possession.

He explained that France gaining momentum from high-ball receptions could prevent South Africa from establishing their defensive structures.

Despite France's recent victory, Kitshoff remains confident in South Africa's squad depth.

"The Springboks have real depth," he said, pointing to the competition for places across several positions.

With the final approaching, South Africa will have an opportunity to turn Kitshoff's advice into action and finish their campaign with silverware.

Nick Mallett has questioned Rassie Erasmus' decision to start the Springboks' second-choice front row against France in Sunday's Nations Championship final. Image: Springboks / X

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Nick Mallett questions Rassie Erasmus' Springbok selection

Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok coach Nick Mallett questioned Rassie Erasmus' decision to keep three experienced forwards on the bench for the Nations Championship final against France.

Mallett warned that France's fast starts could put South Africa under pressure again, recalling their 21-19 defeat in Paris on 13 November. He believes the Springboks cannot afford another difficult opening 40 minutes at Twickenham.

Source: Briefly News