Springbok legend Schalk Burger named two specific weapons he believes give South Africa the edge over France in the final

The rugby legend was sharply critical of South Africa's recent attacking performances, singling out a key match for scrutiny

The former back-rower also took aim at referee Andrea Piardi's handling of the previous Springboks vs France clash

Former Springbok captain Schalk Burger has backed South Africa to defeat France in the Nations Championship final, citing set-piece dominance as the decisive factor in their favour.

Speaking in his punditry role on SuperSport TV's The Verdict, Burger argued that France had no solution to South Africa's maul and scrum.

"The reason I'm quite confident about this weekend is that there's no answer for them to stop our maul — we saw that in Paris. There's no answer for them to stop our scrum," he said.

Burger flags attacking concerns

Despite his confidence heading into the final, the legendary back-rower was openly critical of the Springboks' recent attacking performances, describing their Dublin display against Ireland as a late-season "blip" characterised by a lack of fluency with ball in hand.

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"If you look at what we've dished up the last two weeks, we get territory, but we've only got a maul and a scrum at the minute," Burger said. He acknowledged that relying solely on set-piece superiority carries risk, as those situations depend on officials to act on what they observe.

The final is a rematch of a fixture played a fortnight ago, which the Springboks lost to France.

Referee decision-making under fire

Burger also directed criticism at Italian referee Andrea Piardi for his handling of that earlier meeting between the two sides, arguing that Piardi's decisions reduced the impact of South Africa's scrum dominance at a critical stage.

"You can't have a five-metre scrum; scrum has been one-way traffic, put the French on a team warning, then after that, give a penalty and say, 'That's not a team warning because he can't figure out the individual.' Yes, it was. It was number 18, the tighthead, and then after that, the same picture happens again, and then you say, 'No, but now we got to play away' because it's now not a penalty the fifth time," he said.

Burger's view is that Rassie Erasmus' squad must rediscover their attacking intent to complement the set-piece threat, warning that South Africa cannot afford to rely on officials rewarding their physical dominance alone.

France prepare major changes ahead of Springboks rematch

Briefly News also reported that France could welcome back two experienced internationals for their Nations Championship final against the Springboks at Twickenham on Sunday, 29 November.

Thomas Ramos is tipped to return at fullback after recovering from a thigh injury, while Jean-Baptiste Gros could strengthen the French scrum. The potential changes come after France conceded 7 scrum penalties in their 21-19 victory over South Africa in Paris.

Source: Briefly News