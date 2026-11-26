Fabien Galthié has made his intentions clear as France prepare to face the Springboks again in a high-stakes Twickenham showdown

Les Bleus are determined to repeat their recent Paris victory, but several injury concerns could complicate their preparations

France could welcome back a key player for the Nations Championship final as Galthié prepares his squad for another battle with the world champions

France coach Fabien Galthié has promised that Les Bleus will go all in when they face the Springboks in Sunday's Nations Championship final. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

France coach Fabien Galthié has warned that his team will leave nothing in reserve when they face the Springboks in Sunday's Nations Championship final at Twickenham. Les Bleus are targeting another victory over the world champions after beating them 21-19 in Paris on 13 November.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, 25 November, Galthié made it clear that France are approaching the encounter with an attacking mindset.

"The stakes are simple. It's to be able to face the best team in the world, again," he said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

"We have ideas, but to win, you have to try everything. We will go all in again this weekend."

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France finished top of the northern hemisphere standings, winning five of their six matches. Their only defeat came against New Zealand in Christchurch, where they fielded an understrength side.

France dealing with major injury concerns

Galthié's preparations have been complicated by injuries to several important players, including locks Emmanuel Meafou and Thibaud Flament.

However, fullback Thomas Ramos is expected to return after missing recent matches with a thigh injury. His return would strengthen France's kicking options.

Galthié acknowledged the extent of the setbacks, saying:

"There's at least one team's worth of players missing, maybe even two."

He also credited the team's consistency to their preparation rather than luck.

Antoine Dupont and Louis Bielle-Biarrey lead French challenge

France will again look to captain Antoine Dupont and winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey for inspiration. Bielle-Biarrey has scored in each of his last two matches and was nominated for the World Rugby Player of the Year award on Monday.

Galthié praised the recognition but stressed rugby's collective nature.

"Rugby is a fundamentally team-based sport, we're nothing without others," he said.

The Springboks, meanwhile, reached the final despite consecutive defeats against France and Ireland. They will have an opportunity to respond when the teams meet on Sunday, 29 November, at 18:40 South African time.

The inaugural Nations Championship title is at stake, making the Twickenham encounter a major test for both sides.

Steven Kitshoff has urged the Springboks to double down on physicality and scrum dominance ahead of their Nations Championship final against France. Image: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Steven Kitshoff issues Springboks physicality warning

Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff urged South Africa to reassert their physical dominance when they face France in the Nations Championship final on Sunday, 29 November 2026.

Kitshoff believes the scrum could prove decisive, particularly with Ox Nché, Malcolm Marx and Wilco Louw offering significant impact from the replacements bench. He also warned that France's aerial threat, led by Antoine Dupont, could create problems if the Springboks allow their opponents to gain momentum.

Source: Briefly News