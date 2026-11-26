Former All Blacks international Dr Lawrie Knight pledged NZ$1 million to North-West University's Desmond Tutu School of Medicine

The Knight Scholarship Fund will support at least 12 financially disadvantaged South African students in the MBChB programme

NWU leadership welcomed the donation and called on other potential donors to help remove financial barriers for aspiring doctors

A former New Zealand rugby international has pledged NZ$1 million, equivalent to approximately R9.5 million, to North-West University (NWU) to fund scholarships for financially disadvantaged South African medical students.

All Blacks legend Dr Lawrie Knight donates huge sum of money to help South African medicine students. Photo: Central Press

Source: Getty Images

Dr Lawrie Knight, who represented the All Blacks in 35 matches, including six Test appearances, between 1974 and 1977, contributed to NWU's Desmond Tutu School of Medicine. The Knight Scholarship Fund will be administered through a six-year agreement and is expected to support at least 12 students enrolled in the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) programme.

Who can apply for the Knight Scholarship Fund?

The scholarship targets South African citizens who meet NWU's MBChB admission requirements and can demonstrate financial need. Beyond academic performance and personal finances, the selection panel will evaluate applicants on personal qualities such as integrity, compassion and perseverance. Students with an interest in sport, physical activity and health-promoting lifestyles will also receive consideration.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Successful recipients will receive bursaries covering tuition fees, accommodation, food and other approved study-related costs, with award amounts tailored to each student's individual financial circumstances.

NWU calls on more donours to step forward

NWU principal and vice-chancellor Professor Bismark Tyobeka and Faculty of Health Sciences executive dean Professor Awie Kotzé both welcomed Knight's contribution, noting its potential to create lasting change for students who might otherwise be unable to afford medical training. They also urged other prospective donors to invest in the Desmond Tutu School of Medicine.

Professor Binu Luke, chief director of the Desmond Tutu School of Medicine, expressed the institution's appreciation for the gift, stating that it would help students navigate one of the most financially demanding degree programmes in the country. Luke added that the university would manage the funds responsibly, with priority given to essential living and academic expenses. He also noted that the donation would serve as added motivation for the team working to establish and grow the medical school.

Knight's path from elite rugby into medicine gives his philanthropy particular resonance. After hanging up his boots, he went on to practise medicine in Johannesburg. One of his most memorable moments in the All Blacks jersey came during his final Test against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park in 1977, when he scored a late try to seal a 10-9 victory and a 3-1 series win for New Zealand.

Decades on, Knight is channelling his connection to South Africa in a markedly different direction, offering aspiring doctors a financial footing to complete their qualifications and enter the country's healthcare system.

Rugby bosses warn Rassie Erasmus

Briefly News previously reported that World Rugby put Rassie Erasmus on notice after the banned coach announced plans to host a public watchalong of Ireland's clash with South Africa

Rugby authorities flagged potential legal action if match footage was broadcast during the event.

Source: Briefly News