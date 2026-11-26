Former referee boss Owen Doyle publicly condemned Rassie Erasmus following the Springboks coach's match-fixing comments after their defeat to France

Doyle raised concerns about the safety of officials Andrea Piardi and Matteo Liperini when appointed to future South Africa matches

The ex-referee boss also acknowledged that World Rugby's knee-drop law is 'problematic' and difficult to judge in real time

Former referee boss Owen Doyle has condemned Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus as "shameful" following comments Erasmus made that suggested possible match-fixing in South Africa's Nations Championship defeat to France, remarks that resulted in a six-match ban.

Writing in his Irish Times column, Doyle argued that Erasmus was fully aware of the consequences his words would have, citing the abuse that referees Nic Berry and Wayne Barnes suffered after Erasmus publicly criticised them in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Barnes' wife received threats, and both officials were subjected to death threats directed at themselves and their families.

Doyle questions safety of future officials

Doyle stated that those expressing sympathy with Erasmus's position should reconsider.

"His comments in recent seasons about Nic Berry and Wayne Barnes led to a torrent of outrageous abuse," he wrote, adding that Erasmus "could not have failed to know what these latest comments could provoke, yet he still felt them to be appropriate."

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He also raised a pointed question about whether referee Andrea Piardi and his assistant Matteo Liperini would ever be safely appointed to a South Africa match again.

"It is shameful that the coach of the world champions has once more found it necessary to stoop so low," Doyle wrote, calling for a "correspondingly heavy price."

Knee-drop law acknowledged as 'problematic'

Doyle did concede, however, that one element of Erasmus's complaint carries merit. The Springboks coach alleged that 16 knee-drop tackles went uncalled during the France match, and Doyle acknowledged that this particular law is genuinely difficult to enforce.

Under current regulations, players must be on their feet when making a tackle. Those dropping to their knees a split second before contact are in breach of the law, but Doyle noted the distinction between that and simultaneous contact is "a nightmare to judge in real time."

He warned that the law could lead to increased TMO involvement and additional pressure on referees, and suggested the situation may revive discussions around a captain's challenge system.

Doyle's criticism adds to growing scrutiny of Erasmus's conduct, with the Springboks coach having now received multiple sanctions for his public commentary on match officials.

Source: Briefly News