Butch James believes the Springbok playmaker has faced a different challenge since his impressive performance against Italy

The 2007 Rugby World Cup winner has explained how opposition defences have affected Sacha's decision-making

Manie Libbok also has an opportunity to respond after his costly missed conversion against France in Paris

Butch James has explained why Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has struggled. Image: Valerio Pennicino

Source: Getty Images

Butch James has explained why Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has struggled to reproduce his best form ahead of the Springboks' Nations Championship final against France. The former Springbok flyhalf believes the young playmaker has received less time and space to make decisions in recent matches.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu will start at fullback on Sunday, 29 November, following Damian Willemse's injury. Manie Libbok has been selected at flyhalf for the showdown at Twickenham.

Butch James explains Sacha's dip in form

James believes the difference in South Africa's performances has affected the opportunities available to Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

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Speaking to SA Rugby Magazine in an interview published on 26 November, the 2007 World Cup winner pointed to the forwards' dominance against Italy as an important factor.

"The forwards really dominated against Italy and he got some great ball, which made things a little easier as he was on the front foot," James said.

He explained that the matches against France and Ireland were more challenging because the Springboks struggled to generate similar momentum.

"That allowed the defence to rush him a bit and he got half a second less to make a decision," he added.

Despite the criticism surrounding his recent performances, James remains convinced of the 24-year-old's ability.

"I still believe he's our first-choice 10 and if Damian wasn't injured, he'd still be starting there," he said.

Manie Libbok gets backing after Paris disappointment

James also believes Libbok can use the final to respond after missing a conversion in the Springboks' 21-19 defeat to France in Paris. Malcolm Marx scored a late try in the 71st minute, but Libbok failed to add the extra two points.

"The final is a nice chance for Manie to rectify that," James said.

He also highlighted Libbok's ability to create opportunities for attacking players outside him.

Butch James backs Springboks to overcome France

James acknowledged that South Africa face a difficult challenge following injuries to several key players, including Pieter-Steph du Toit and Willemse.

He also recognised that Rassie Erasmus would not be with the team on the touchline. However, James believes the Springboks have enough quality to avenge their Paris defeat.

"But this team always surprises us and when their backs are against the wall, they always come out punching," he said.

The Springboks will now have an opportunity to turn James' confidence into a result when they meet France in Sunday's final at Twickenham.

Kevin Pietersen has sparked debate among Springboks supporters after questioning Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu's consistency. Image: Hagen Hopkins/Getty, KP24/X, Craig Butland/Gett

Source: Getty Images

Kevin Pietersen sparks backlash over Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Briefly News previously reported that former England cricket star Kevin Pietersen sparked debate among Springboks supporters after questioning Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu ahead of the Nations Championship final against France.

Pietersen called for a consistent Springbok number 10 following the defeat to Ireland, before questioning Libbok's suitability for the position after Rassie Erasmus named his team. He also suggested that South Africa needed a reliable goal-kicker like Handre Pollard.

Source: Briefly News