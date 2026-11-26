South African rugby star Marco van Staden received a red card during the Springboks' defeat to Ireland in Dublin on Saturday

World Rugby had not publicly announced the outcome of the Springboks star's disciplinary hearing as of Thursday morning

South Africa's squad is already stretched ahead of the Nations Championship final against France this weekend in the UK

The Springboks supporters are still awaiting a disciplinary verdict on Marco van Staden, five days after the loose forward was shown a red card during South Africa's defeat to Ireland in Dublin.

As of Thursday morning, World Rugby had not released any public statement on the outcome of Van Staden's hearing. The delay leaves his availability for the inaugural Nations Championship final against France at Allianz Stadium in serious doubt.

Springboks' back-row options under pressure

The uncertainty arrives at a difficult moment for the defending world champions. Pieter-Steph du Toit has already been ruled out of the final through injury, while

Damian Willemse has also withdrawn from the squad. Any suspension handed down to Van Staden would further reduce South Africa's options in the back row ahead of Sunday's showdown with France.

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The disciplinary panel is tasked with determining whether the red card should stand and whether additional punishment is warranted, all within the framework of World Rugby's disciplinary regulations.

Decision expected before the weekend

Given the proximity of the final, a ruling is widely anticipated before Saturday. However, World Rugby has not confirmed a specific timeframe for the announcement, leaving the Springboks' coaching staff with limited time to plan accordingly.

The outcome will have direct implications for South Africa's selection, with the team already navigating a disrupted build-up to what is a landmark occasion in Northern Hemisphere rugby.

France prepare major changes ahead of Springboks rematch

Briefly News also reported that France could welcome back two experienced internationals for their Nations Championship final against the Springboks at Twickenham on Sunday, 29 November.

Thomas Ramos is tipped to return at fullback after recovering from a thigh injury, while Jean-Baptiste Gros could strengthen the French scrum. The potential changes come after France conceded 7 scrum penalties in their 21-19 victory over South Africa in Paris.

Source: Briefly News