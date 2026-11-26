Jordie Barrett has been handed a major leadership responsibility as New Zealand prepare for another difficult encounter against England

Dave Rennie has responded to the heavy Twickenham defeat with six changes that could reshape the All Blacks' approach

Beauden Barrett's new role and Will Jordan's latest injury setback add further intrigue to New Zealand's team announcement

The All Blacks have made six changes and appointed a new captain ahead of their Nations Championship rematch against England following a heavy defeat. Image: The RFU Collection

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New Zealand have made six changes to their starting XV and appointed Jordie Barrett as captain ahead of their Nations Championship third-place play-off against England. The selection comes just days after the All Blacks suffered a record 12-37 defeat against England at Twickenham on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Barrett will lead the side for the first time, following an injury to regular captain Codie Taylor. His appointment also continues a family tradition, with brothers Scott and Beauden having previously captained the All Blacks.

Jordie Barrett takes over All Blacks captaincy

The experienced midfielder, who has 88 Test appearances, will become the third Barrett brother to captain New Zealand.

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Head coach Dave Rennie confirmed his appointment while acknowledging the team's disappointing performance against England.

"Last weekend hurt. We own that performance. We've been really honest with ourselves about where we fell short, and now we have an awesome opportunity to go again against a quality England side," Rennie said, according to Rugby365.

He added:

"Huge congratulations to Jordie on being named captain. He's been a key part of our leadership group for a long time and is highly respected by his teammates, on and off-field."

Six changes to All Blacks starting XV

Rennie has brought in Asafo Aumua, Anton Segner, Cortez Ratima, Richie Mo'unga, Leicester Fainga'anuku and Rieko Ioane. Damian McKenzie moves from fly-half to fullback, while Cam Roigard and Beauden Barrett drop to the replacements bench.

The changes come as New Zealand seek to improve after consecutive defeats against northern hemisphere opposition.

Meanwhile, winger Will Jordan is unavailable after suffering another hamstring injury. The 56-try All Blacks record-holder had returned from the same problem for the England encounter.

England rematch scheduled for Saturday

New Zealand will face England at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, on Saturday, 28 November. Kick-off is scheduled for 4.40 pm UK time (6.40 pm South African time).

England also made five changes to their starting team after their emphatic victory. The encounter will determine third place in the inaugural Nations Championship, with New Zealand looking to finish their campaign by responding to last weekend's setback.

Nick Mallett has questioned Rassie Erasmus' decision to start the Springboks' second-choice front row against France in Sunday's Nations Championship final. Image: Springboks / X

Source: Twitter

Nick Mallett questions Rassie Erasmus' Springbok selection

Briefly News also reported that former Springbok coach Nick Mallett has questioned Rassie Erasmus' selection approach ahead of South Africa's Nations Championship final against France on Sunday, 29 November 2026.

Mallett raised concerns about the starting combination after recalling what happened when the teams met in Paris. However, he also identified a factor that could work in the Springboks' favour at Twickenham.

Source: Briefly News