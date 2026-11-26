Eddie Jones pointed to Rassie Erasmus' suspension as a key factor behind the Springboks' back-to-back defeats to France and Ireland

The former England and Australia coach identified specific weaknesses in South Africa's squad that he believes need addressing before 2027

Jones argued that the Springboks' current losing run could ultimately work in their favour ahead of the Rugby World Cup in Australia

Former England and Australia head coach Eddie Jones has argued that the Springboks' recent run of poor results may ultimately serve them well as they prepare to defend their Rugby World Cup title in Australia in 2027.

South Africa face France in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday, having suffered back-to-back defeats in the lead-up to the fixture. Rassie Erasmus' side lost 21-19 to France in Paris before falling 20-17 to Ireland in Dublin, the latter coming while Erasmus was serving a suspension.

Jones pinpoints Erasmus' absence as key factor

Speaking on the *I Love Rugby* podcast, Jones said the Springboks operate within a hierarchical coaching structure in which Erasmus holds the most influential position, and that his unavailability for the Ireland match had a direct effect on the team's performance.

Jones also drew attention to two specific concerns within the South African squad. He pointed to a dip in form from flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu as a factor affecting the team's attack, and flagged the absence of winger Cheslin Kolbe as a significant blow. In Jones' assessment, Kolbe provides a level of individual brilliance and aerial threat that his replacement, Ethan Hooker, does not yet replicate, despite Hooker's physicality and consistency.

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Springboks backed to emerge stronger

Jones acknowledged that the Springboks had sustained an impressive period of success, but argued that maintaining such form indefinitely was unrealistic. He also suggested that some younger players had shown inconsistency during this difficult stretch, and that navigating these setbacks would provide valuable experience ahead of the global tournament.

Despite the criticism, Jones remained confident that South Africa's well-known competitive drive would see them respond. He believes the timing of the current slump could work in Erasmus' favour, giving the coaching staff a clearer picture of where improvements are needed before 2027.

The Springboks will be looking to arrest their losing run against France at Twickenham on Sunday as they seek to build momentum towards defending their crown on Australian soil.

Rugby bosses warn Rassie Erasmus

Briefly News previously reported that World Rugby put Rassie Erasmus on notice after the banned coach announced plans to host a public watchalong of Ireland's clash with South Africa

Rugby authorities flagged potential legal action if match footage was broadcast during the event.

Source: Briefly News