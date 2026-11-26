The Springbok lock could be heading for a new challenge in France after an impressive spell in Irish rugby

Stade Français have reportedly identified the double Rugby World Cup winner as a priority signing

RG Snyman has been linked with a move that could reshape his European club career after his latest injury setback

RG Snyman is reportedly closing in on a shock Leinster exit. Image: Sebastiain Frej

Source: Getty Images

South African rugby star RG Snyman could be approaching the end of his Leinster career, with French giants Stade Français reportedly closing in on his signature. The 31-year-old Springbok lock has emerged as a leading target for the Paris-based club ahead of next season.

According to French publication L'Équipe, negotiations between Stade Français and Snyman have reached an advanced stage. The club is looking to strengthen its second-row options after missing out on French international Emmanuel Meafou, who extended his Toulouse contract until 2032.

The potential transfer would represent another significant chapter in Snyman's career, which has included two Rugby World Cup triumphs and several injury setbacks.

Stade Français target Springbok lock RG Snyman

Stade Français have reportedly turned their attention to Snyman after exploring alternative recruitment options. The towering forward, nicknamed 'The Viking', featured in South Africa's successful 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup campaigns.

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At 6ft 9in, he offers considerable physical presence in the second row. His experience at international and club level makes him an attractive option for the French outfit.

RG Snyman's successful Leinster spell

Snyman joined Leinster in 2024 after four injury-disrupted seasons at Munster. His performances in Ireland earned him the 2024/25 United Rugby Championship (URC) Players' Player of the Season award in June 2025.

The accolade was decided through votes from the captains and vice-captains of the competition's 16 teams. The URC's official announcement highlighted his influence, particularly his ability to create attacking opportunities through his offloading.

Injury setback and potential move to France

Snyman has been sidelined since suffering a serious knee injury against Glasgow Warriors in March 2026. His possible departure would coincide with Stade Français' reported recruitment ambitions, which also include New Zealand back-rower Wallace Sititi after the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

No completed agreement has been announced. However, the reported negotiations have placed Snyman's Leinster future firmly in the spotlight.

For the Springbok, a move to France could provide an opportunity to continue his European career in a different competition.

RG Snyman kisses his partner after the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Ireland and South Africa at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on November 22, 2025. Image: Charles McQuillan

Source: Getty Images

RG Snyman and wife welcome first child in Ireland

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok lock RG Snyman and his wife, Saskia, welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Rooks Rose. Saskia announced the arrival on Instagram, sharing photographs of their newborn daughter and describing her as perfect.

The couple have been living in Ireland since 2020, following Snyman's move to Munster before joining Leinster in 2024. The happy news comes as the 30-year-old lock continues recovering from a serious knee injury that is expected to keep him sidelined until 2027.

Source: Briefly News