Siya Kolisi Explains How Springboks Are Coping With Rassie Erasmus’ Absence Ahead of France Clash
- Springboks captain Siya Kolisi spoke at a London media event to launch the Nations Championship finals weekend, without suspended coach Rassie Erasmus
- Kolisi admitted that Erasmus's absence on match days has been a challenge, but said the squad refused to use it as an excuse for their recent defeats
- South Africa face France in Sunday's Nations Championship final while also dealing with the injury absence of key forward Pieter-Steph du Toit
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Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has opened up about how South Africa are navigating the match-day absence of head coach Rassie Erasmus, stressing that the burden of leadership has been spread across both the coaching staff and the playing group.
Kolisi represented the Springboks alone at a media event in London on Monday to launch the finals weekend of the inaugural Nations Championship. The other 11 participating nations each sent their captain alongside their head coach, making Erasmus's absence from the event particularly visible.
How the Springboks are managing Erasmus's ban
Erasmus remains banned from any match-day involvement but continues to work closely with the squad during the week, overseeing training sessions and contributing to key decisions. Kolisi, 35, acknowledged that his absence from the dressing room, especially at half-time, has been one of the more difficult adjustments for the players.
Despite this, Kolisi was clear that the team could not use the situation as a reason for their recent results. South Africa have lost back-to-back Tests against France and Ireland, though they still secured qualification for Sunday's Nations Championship final against France.
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Kolisi emphasised that while he wears the captain's armband, responsibility within the squad is distributed broadly, with every player carrying a share of the leadership load. He added that the team is motivated to perform strongly in the final as a way of honouring Erasmus's continued dedication and input during his suspension.
Springboks face France without Du Toit
South Africa's preparations for Sunday's final have been further complicated by the injury withdrawal of Pieter-Steph du Toit, whom Kolisi described as a significant loss for the team given the influential role he plays among the forwards.
The captain insisted the squad had to accept the setback and move forward, with the remaining players expected to step up in his absence.
Regarding their rematch with France, Kolisi identified containing Antoine Dupont as a key priority after the French captain's outstanding display during their earlier encounter in Paris. He praised Dupont's ability to influence games through individual brilliance and the freedom he is afforded on the field, while also noting that the quality of the players around him has lifted the entire French squad's level.
Kolisi said the Springboks needed to draw lessons from their recent defeats without losing sight of the positive aspects of their performances, as South Africa look to close out the tournament with a victory.
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Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Sports Journalist with over nine years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.