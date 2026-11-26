Nigel Owens believes rugby has become too dependent on technology, with video officials increasingly influencing major decisions

The former Test referee says excessive reviews and lengthy stoppages are affecting the natural flow of matches

Owens wants World Rugby to reconsider when the Television Match Official (TMO) should intervene

Former Test referee Nigel Owens believes rugby has become too dependent on technology. Image: Anthony Au-Yeung

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Former international referee Nigel Owens has criticised rugby's growing reliance on technology, arguing that the TMO has taken too much responsibility away from on-field referees. The Welshman believes the sport has become unnecessarily complicated, with video officials increasingly involved in decisions the match referee could handle.

Speaking on the Irish Rugby Pod, Owens acknowledged that technology has improved decision-making in certain situations. However, he believes its expanding role has created problems for the game, particularly when officials spend several minutes examining minor incidents.

Nigel Owens questions rugby's reliance on the TMO

Owens explained that refereeing has become easier in some respects because officials can refer difficult decisions to the TMO.

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"It's easier to referee in one sense because any big decision now the TMO makes the call. You never see referees give red cards anymore, they are few and far between," he said, according to SA Rugby Magazine.

He also questioned the increasing use of the bunker system, where incidents involving potential red cards are reviewed away from the field. Owens believes the process has reduced the authority of referees who are appointed to take charge of major international matches.

Former referee wants technology used selectively

The Welshman was particularly concerned about lengthy reviews involving incidents that have little bearing on scoring opportunities.

"If you've got to replay an action and look at it seven or eight times in slow motion to see if the ball came off a player's thumb or not, then that's not what rugby should be," he explained.

Owens stressed that technology remains necessary when officials cannot reasonably make certain decisions themselves.

"You need technology to make those big calls when in the act of scoring, but you shouldn't be using the TMO to tell you something's a forward pass or knock-on back on the halfway line," he said.

Owens wants authority returned to on-field referees

Owens also questioned whether experienced international referees should hand important decisions to officials in the TMO box. He argued that the best-qualified officials are already on the pitch and should have greater responsibility for major calls.

World Rugby introduced revised TMO protocols in January 2025, outlining when video officials can intervene. The referee remains the lead decision-maker, with the TMO providing assistance in specific situations.

Ultimately, Owens wants a more selective approach that protects accuracy without unnecessarily interrupting rugby matches.

Andrea Piardi has been demoted to an assistant referee role for the Nations Championship Finals. Image: Jean Catuffe

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Source: Briefly News