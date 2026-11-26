World Rugby is reportedly considering a promotion and relegation system for the Nations Championship from 2030

Two teams could face relegation play-offs against Nations Cup sides, with Italy and Fiji among those potentially at risk

Several established rugby nations raised concerns about the financial consequences of losing their top-tier status

World Rugby is reportedly moving towards introducing promotion and relegation into the Nations Championship from 2030, a development that could place two international teams at risk of losing their top-tier status.

Discussions about the future structure of the competition are already underway, even as the inaugural edition of the tournament reaches its conclusion at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, this weekend. Promotion and relegation were included as conditions when World Rugby approved the Nations Championship in 2023, but new reports suggest the system under consideration could be more rigorous than first anticipated.

Two relegation play-offs on the cards

According to The Irish Times, organisers are weighing up a plan to introduce two relegation play-offs beginning in 2030. Under the proposed format, the team finishing last in each hemisphere's standings would host the top-ranked nation from the second-tier Nations Cup.

Based on this year's standings, the match-ups would pit Italy against Georgia and Fiji against the United States. The winners would secure participation in the 2032 Nations Championship, while the losing nations would be excluded from the top-tier competition. The proposals would also expand the final series from six matches to seven.

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Established nations raise financial concerns

The prospect of relegation has reportedly unsettled several of the competition's established members, with financial stability at the heart of their worries. Wales and Italy are among the nations said to be most anxious about the economic fallout of a potential drop from the top flight.

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Abi Tierney previously described the possible consequences as catastrophic and cataclysmic for Welsh rugby.

There have also been suggestions that the 10 founding unions could push for protection from relegation, a move that would leave invited nations Fiji and Japan more exposed to the risk of dropping out. Any such proposal would require a fresh vote at the World Rugby Council level, potentially reigniting the debates that surrounded the original approval of the competition.

Despite the pressure from some quarters, World Rugby is understood to remain committed to keeping the competition open, with places determined by on-field performances rather than founding membership.

Organisers are also exploring financial safeguards for relegated nations, with a system modelled on the parachute payments used in the English Premier League among the options being considered. It is worth noting that relegation from the Nations Championship would not affect a country's participation in either the Six Nations or the Rugby Championship.

The final format has not yet been confirmed, but the proposed changes signal a significant shift in the structure of international rugby from 2030 onwards.

Source: Briefly News