Nigel Starmer-Smith, who earned seven caps for England and spent 15 years presenting BBC's Rugby Special, passed away following a lengthy illness

His son Charlie announced the news on social media and paid tribute to his father's remarkable life both on and off the pitch

Charlie spoke of how dementia gradually stripped his father of his ability to communicate, while insisting the disease would not define his memory

Nigel Starmer-Smith, the former England scrum-half who went on to become one of the most recognisable voices in British rugby broadcasting, has died at the age of 81 after a prolonged battle with dementia. He had been living with the diagnosis since 2015.

During his playing career, Starmer-Smith represented Harlequins and the Barbarians and earned seven international caps for England between 1969 and 1971. He retired from professional rugby in 1976 and transitioned into broadcasting, where he built an equally distinguished second career.

He spent 15 years at the helm of the BBC's rugby highlights programme, Rugby Special, and later joined ITV's commentary team for the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia, where England claimed the trophy.

Son pays tribute to Nigel Starmer-Smith

His son, Charlie, broke the news of his father's passing on social media, confirming that Starmer-Smith had died peacefully on Thursday following his long illness.

In his tribute, Charlie described his father as someone who wore many hats throughout his life, including rugby player, commentator, editor, writer, charity fundraiser, volunteer, public speaker and family man. He also highlighted his father's fondness for humour and his ability to bring people together.

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Charlie on father's health issues

Charlie had previously spoken publicly about his father's condition in 2021, drawing attention to the wider impact of dementia on families and the sporting community. He recalled how the Covid-19 pandemic had made visits particularly painful, with the family reduced to seeing him through a window.

He also reflected on the physical culture of rugby during his father's era, noting that being knocked unconscious on the field was considered unremarkable at the time. Dementia, he noted, had touched other parts of the family as well, with his uncle also having died from the disease.

Despite enduring the deaths of two of his children, Charlotte and Julian, at young ages, Starmer-Smith and his wife chose not to let grief overshadow their family life.

Charlie acknowledged that the illness had progressively robbed his father of his voice and his dignity, but was clear that it would not colour the memories his family cherishes. He described his father as a modest man who took no pleasure in being the centre of attention but found genuine joy in seeing others happy.

He closed his tribute with a request to those who knew Starmer-Smith: to recall a moment that made them smile, and carry that with them. It was, Charlie said, the way his father would have wanted to be remembered.

Rugby bosses warn Rassie Erasmus

Briefly News previously reported that World Rugby put Rassie Erasmus on notice after the banned coach announced plans to host a public watchalong of Ireland's clash with South Africa

Rugby authorities flagged potential legal action if match footage was broadcast during the event.

Source: Briefly News