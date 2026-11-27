Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard posted a lengthy message on Facebook months after revealing serious financial difficulties

Hougaard questioned why he was still alive and reflected on some of the lowest moments of his life since retiring from professional rugby in 2015

The South African rugby icon hinted at a possible return to public life, suggesting supporters could see him again in a town near them

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard has broken his silence with a deeply personal Facebook post, sharing reflections on his health, faith and survival several months after going public about severe financial difficulties.

Derick Hougaard runs with the ball during the South Africa rugby training session held at St. David's College on June 4, 2007, in Sandton. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Hougaard, widely known as the "Liefling van Loftus" for his celebrated years at the Bulls, wrote at length about some of the darkest periods of his life, including hospital stays and intense emotional hardship. He attributed much of his resilience to his Christian faith, saying God's grace sustained him through circumstances he felt unable to cope with on his own.

Hougaard questions why he is still alive

The former flyhalf posed a striking question in his message, wondering aloud why he remained alive after surviving situations that could have claimed his life. He said he believes Jesus preserved him for a greater purpose, framing his continued survival as something with deeper meaning beyond his own understanding.

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Hougaard also turned his attention to the 2023 biography written about him by Brendan Nel, indicating that portions of the book contained inaccuracies. He said he was uncertain whether he would ever find the courage to present his own account of events publicly.

He made a point of thanking someone who had supported him privately throughout his difficulties, noting that this individual had chosen not to seek any public recognition for their loyalty.

Here is the ex-Boks star's post on social media.

From Springbok star to life after rugby

Hougaard's professional career was marked by both achievement and adversity. Between 2002 and 2008, he made more than 100 appearances for the Bulls, comprising 43 Super Rugby matches and 68 Currie Cup appearances. His eight Test caps for the Springboks were significantly curtailed by recurring head injuries, one of the most serious of which occurred during the 2003 Rugby World Cup when a tackle by Samoa's Brian Lima left him unconscious.

Since retiring in 2015, Hougaard has spoken openly about addiction, including heavy alcohol use and dependency on sleeping pills and pain medication, as well as the depression that followed the abrupt end of his playing career. He addressed these struggles in the 2023 KykNET docuseries *Hougaard: Liefling van Loftus* and in Nel's biography, reflecting on how much of his sense of identity had been tied to the sport.

Following his public appeal for financial assistance earlier this year, supporters responded with encouraging messages and contributions to his GoFundMe campaign.

His latest post closed on a forward-looking note. Hougaard expressed gratitude to those who had continued praying for and believing in him, and suggested that his difficult experiences would ultimately form part of a larger testimony. Most notably, he hinted at a possible return to public appearances, telling supporters they might see him again in a town near them.

Hougaard's rugby career and health battles

Briefly News also reported that concern grew after Hougaard shared a cryptic Facebook message saying only "a miracle" could help him.

The former flyhalf enjoyed a glittering career, rising to fame with the Blue Bulls before earning eight Test caps for the Springboks and helping the Bulls lift their first Super Rugby title in 2007.

Source: Briefly News