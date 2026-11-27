Springboks captain Siya Kolisi admitted that France skipper Antoine Dupont is an extraordinary player ahead of Sunday's final

Kolisi praised his fellow French counterpart's leadership and influence on his teammates

Kolisi also reflected on South Africa's 21-19 defeat and identified lessons ahead of the rematch

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has heaped praise on France captain Antoine Dupont ahead of their highly anticipated Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday.

The two sides are preparing to meet again after France edged South Africa 21-19 at the Stade de France on Friday, 13 November 2026. Speaking to international media on Wednesday, 25 November, Kolisi acknowledged Dupont's influence on the French team, describing him as an extraordinary player.

The Springboks skipper also reflected on what his team learnt from their narrow defeat and the areas they need to improve before Sunday's showdown.

Siya Kolisi makes honest admission about Antoine Dupont

Kolisi did not hold back when asked about the French captain's influence, admitting that Dupont's quality was impossible to overlook.

"It would take an idiot to deny that Dupont is an extraordinary player," Kolisi said, according to Le Figaro.

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The Springboks captain praised the scrum-half's leadership, direction and ability to make a difference for his teammates. He also highlighted the freedom with which Dupont plays, explaining how his performances and influence help lift the entire French team.

Kolisi further acknowledged France's attractive style of rugby and the quality of the players surrounding their captain.

Springboks captain reflects on France defeat

Kolisi admitted that South Africa had learnt valuable lessons from their 21-19 defeat, despite dominating France in the scrum. He pointed out that the French were particularly impressive in open play and under the high ball, while their newer players also made an impact.

"We have learnt a lot about ourselves because we know what we got wrong. That was not us," he said.

The captain acknowledged that the Springboks had done some things well but stressed that there were areas requiring improvement.

Meanwhile, head coach Rassie Erasmus was absent from Wednesday's official media conference after receiving a six-match suspension from World Rugby for his criticism of the match officials following the defeat.

South Africa opted not to send another member of their coaching staff to represent the team.

Source: Briefly News