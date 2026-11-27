Siya Kolisi refused to discuss the controversy surrounding Rassie Erasmus' suspension ahead of the France final

The Springboks captain insisted that Erasmus' absence on matchday should not become an excuse for the team

Kolisi addressed South Africa's injury concerns, backing the players who have an opportunity to feature

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has refused to get involved in the controversy surrounding Rassie Erasmus' suspension ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship final against France.

Siya Kolisi has refused to get involved in the controversy surrounding Rassie Erasmus' suspension ahead of Sunday's Nations Championship final against France.

Source: Twitter

Erasmus has been suspended and will not be allowed to attend the touchline during the final, but Kolisi insists that the situation should not distract the team from its preparations.

The skipper also dismissed the idea of using the coach's absence or the team's injury problems as excuses, insisting that South Africa has enough depth to compete for the trophy.

Kolisi shuts down questions about Rassie

Speaking to journalists at a press conference on Thursday, 26 November, Kolisi was asked whether he felt Erasmus had been treated unfairly, particularly given concerns about the disciplinary process.

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The Springboks captain made it clear that he had no intention of discussing the controversy.

"I want to talk about rugby. I don't want to talk about that kind of thing. This match is so important. It's a final, and honestly, that's what we should be talking about right now," Kolisi said.

He added that continued discussions about the suspension risked taking attention away from Sunday's showdown.

"The more we talk about these kinds of things, the more it takes away from what really matters most, which is what happens on Sunday."

Kolisi also pointed out that Erasmus remains involved in the team's preparations throughout the week, with his absence on matchday being the only difference.

"Our coach is here with us, coaching us throughout the week, and the only difference is that he won't be there on Sunday. I don't think we can use that as an excuse," he explained.

Springboks captain addresses injury concerns

Kolisi also refused to blame South Africa's growing injury list for any potential difficulties against France. The Springboks will be without several key players, including Pieter-Steph du Toit, Damian Willemse and Jasper Wiese.

However, the captain expressed sympathy for those ruled out while backing the players who have been allowed to feature.

Kolisi insisted that the squad was looking forward to the final and would focus on preparing as well as possible.

Siya Kolisi praises Antoine Dupont

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi admitted that France skipper Antoine Dupont is an extraordinary player ahead of Sunday's final

Kolisi praised his fellow French counterpart's leadership and influence on his teammates

Source: Briefly News