The Springboks named Manie Libbok at flyhalf and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at fullback for the Nations Championship final against France

Analyst Mark Keohane defended Feinberg-Mngomezulu against criticism from his recent performances and backed the new pairing to deliver

Keohane predicted a 33-23 Springbok victory but warned the forwards must first win the physical battle to give the backline room to operate

The Springboks have named Manie Libbok at flyhalf and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at fullback for Sunday's Nations Championship final against France, with rugby analysts backing the combination to revive South Africa's attacking game after back-to-back defeats against France and Ireland.

Speaking on the Keo & Zels Show, analyst Mark Keohane welcomed the selection and pushed back against criticism directed at Feinberg-Mngomezulu following his outings in Paris and Dublin. Keohane argued that the young playmaker's performances needed to be measured against the quality of ball the forwards provided, rather than placing the burden of the team's attacking struggles solely on his shoulders.

Libbok's creativity could change South Africa's attack

Keohane described Libbok as one of South Africa's most effective flyhalves at generating attacking momentum, citing his distribution, creativity and ability to draw in defenders and release the outside backs. He acknowledged, however, that the Stormers playmaker has struggled in certain high-pressure moments, making Sunday's final a significant test of his international credentials.

Co-host Zelim Nel also backed the new pairing, pointing specifically to Libbok's varied kicking game as a potential weapon against France. The Springboks have leaned heavily on contestable kicks in recent outings, at times failing to retain possession and sustain pressure. A more deliberate approach to kicking into space could open up the French backfield and create attacking platforms South Africa have been unable to build consistently.

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Moving Feinberg-Mngomezulu to fullback, meanwhile, could free him from the responsibility of orchestrating every attacking movement, allowing his pace, vision and instincts to function with greater effect from deeper positions. His own kicking ability adds another dimension, giving the Springboks flexibility in how they manage territory and choose when to attack.

Forwards must set the platform first

Despite the optimism around the backline combination, Keohane was clear that the Springboks' forwards would need to lay the foundation. France exposed South Africa's forward structure in their previous meeting in Paris, building an early lead that forced the visitors into a fightback. A repeat of that slow start in a final setting would pile unnecessary pressure on Libbok and Feinberg-Mngomezulu before they could find their rhythm.

South Africa also have an experienced midfield, dangerous wide runners and a powerful bench to call upon, giving them multiple threats if the forwards can control the contest and deliver quality possession.

Keohane predicted a 33-23 victory for the Springboks, believing the new combination had the ability to answer their critics with an attacking display that has been missing in recent weeks. Sunday's final represents South Africa's clearest opportunity to convert that potential into silverware.

France prepare major changes ahead of Springboks rematch

Briefly News also reported that France could welcome back two experienced internationals for their Nations Championship final against the Springboks at Twickenham on Sunday, 29 November.

Thomas Ramos is tipped to return at fullback after recovering from a thigh injury, while Jean-Baptiste Gros could strengthen the French scrum. The potential changes come after France conceded 7 scrum penalties in their 21-19 victory over South Africa in Paris.

Source: Briefly News