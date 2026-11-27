Fresh questions have emerged about anti-doping checks during a major Springboks and All Blacks series

Almost 170 players featured in the tour, but one important part of the testing process was missing

South Africa's rugby drug-testing figures have also raised questions ahead of the Nations Championship final

Springboks drug testing has come under renewed scrutiny after fresh revelations about the All Blacks series. Image: Springboks/X

Source: Getty Images

South African rugby's anti-doping procedures have come under renewed scrutiny following revelations that no random post-match drug tests were conducted during the Springboks' recent series against the All Blacks. The development comes just days before South Africa face France in the inaugural Nations Championship final on Sunday, 29 November 2026.

An investigation published by The Times and reported by RUCK on Thursday, 26 November, highlighted the absence of post-match testing throughout Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour.

No drug tests conducted after Springboks and All Blacks matches

The seven-week tour featured eight fixtures, comprising four provincial matches and four Tests. Almost 170 players participated.

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However, no random post-match drug tests were conducted across those matches. New Zealand Rugby also confirmed that its players were not tested at any stage of the tour, either during matches or away from the pitch.

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) was responsible for the testing programme. SAIDS chief executive Khalid Galant explained that post-match testing was not compulsory.

"Testing does not have to happen at every match. It is certainly not a mandatory requirement," Galant said, adding that out-of-competition testing was more effective because it was less predictable.

South African rugby drug testing drops by 70%

The revelations coincide with figures showing a substantial decline in domestic rugby testing. SAIDS recorded 753 tests in 2015/16, compared with 166 in 2024/25 and 225 in 2025/26.

The latest figure represents an improvement, but testing remains approximately 70% below the level recorded a decade ago. The loss of South Africa's accredited anti-doping laboratory has also forced the agency to send samples overseas, increasing costs.

Springboks face France amid renewed scrutiny

Previous cases involving former Springboks S'busiso Nkosi and Elton Jantjies resulted in three-year and four-year suspensions in 2024. Asenathi Ntlabakanye also received an 18-month suspension in 2026, although a disciplinary panel found that his violation was not intentional.

World Rugby maintains that international players remain subject to unannounced testing throughout the year, including at training facilities, hotels and private residences.

Springboks players were also reportedly tested at their London hotel on Wednesday, 25 November.

Importantly, there is no suggestion of systematic doping or wrongdoing by either South Africa or New Zealand during the series. The latest revelations instead raise questions about the consistency and responsibility of rugby's anti-doping arrangements.

France coach Fabien Galthié has promised that Les Bleus will go all in when they face the Springboks in Sunday's Nations Championship final. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Fabien Galthié sends warning to Springboks ahead of Nations Championship final

Briefly News previously reported that France coach Fabien Galthié has vowed to go all in when his team face the Springboks in the Nations Championship final at Twickenham on Sunday, 29 November. Les Bleus will be looking to repeat their narrow 21-19 victory over South Africa in Paris.

Galthié has also hinted at the challenges facing his squad, with several key players unavailable. However, France are determined to finish their campaign with another major statement.

Source: Briefly News